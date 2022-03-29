Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 29, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour

By Annie Martin
1/5
Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour
Elton John announced 11 more North American dates for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Elton John is adding a final set of North American dates to his farewell tour.

The 75-year-old singer announced 11 more dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour Tuesday.

Advertisement

The new dates include shows in East Rutherford, N.J., Vancouver, B.C., San Diego, Calif., and other cities.

John's final North American shows begin July 15 in Philadelphia, Pa., and end with three performances Nov. 17, 19 and 20 in Los Angeles.

John initially launched the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September 2018 and will conclude the venture July 8, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

"It's hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I'll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States. This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I've ever had," John said in a video Tuesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

"Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we're making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour," he added.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of new dates for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour:

July 24 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

July 27 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

Sept. 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

Sept. 13 - Charleston, S.C., Credit One Stadium

Oct. 8 - Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium

Oct. 16 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 17 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 - Vancouver, B.C., at BC Placve

Oct. 9 - San Diego, Calif., at Petco Park

Nov. 11 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field

Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, at Dodger Stadium

Elton John turns 75: a look back

Sir Elton John (L) and his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin team up for an in-store signing to celebrate the release of Elton's new album, "Made In England," in Los Angeles on March 21, 1995. The year before, John composed music for Disney's animated classic, "The Lion King." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Elton John, Stevie Wonder celebrate life, love in 'Finish Line' video Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Florence + the Machine announce North American fall tour
Music // 22 hours ago
Florence + the Machine announce North American fall tour
March 28 (UPI) -- Florence + the Machine have announced a new, North American fall tour in support of their upcoming album titled "Dance Fever."
NCT Dream enter 'Glitch Mode' in new music video
Music // 22 hours ago
NCT Dream enter 'Glitch Mode' in new music video
March 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released the album "Glitch Mode" and a music video for its title track of the same name.
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
Music // 1 day ago
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend.
Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
March 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Durk's 7220 is No. 1 album in the United States.
NCT Dream share 'Glitch Mode' highlight medley
Music // 3 days ago
NCT Dream share 'Glitch Mode' highlight medley
March 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released clips of "Glitch Mode" and 10 other songs from its album of the same name.
Chance the Rapper, Naila Opiangah create in 'Child of God' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Chance the Rapper, Naila Opiangah create in 'Child of God' music video
March 25 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper released a single and music video for "Child of God," his first song of 2022.
Kid Cudi releases new 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' track, 'Stars in the Sky'
Music // 4 days ago
Kid Cudi releases new 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' track, 'Stars in the Sky'
March 25 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi has released a new song and music video for "Stars in the Sky," which will appear in upcoming sequel film "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
Courtney Barnett announces tour festival with different lineup every show
Music // 4 days ago
Courtney Barnett announces tour festival with different lineup every show
March 24 (UPI) -- Courtney Barnett has announced a new touring festival that will feature a new lineup of artists in every city.
(G)I-dle share 'Tomboy' dance practice video
Music // 4 days ago
(G)I-dle share 'Tomboy' dance practice video
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars (G)I-dle released a choreography video for "Tomboy," the title track from their album "I Never Die."
Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R. to perform at Grammy Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R. to perform at Grammy Awards
March 24 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas and Chris Stapleton have joined the lineup of Grammys performers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement