Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour

Elton John announced 11 more North American dates for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Elton John is adding a final set of North American dates to his farewell tour. The 75-year-old singer announced 11 more dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour Tuesday. Advertisement

The new dates include shows in East Rutherford, N.J., Vancouver, B.C., San Diego, Calif., and other cities.

John's final North American shows begin July 15 in Philadelphia, Pa., and end with three performances Nov. 17, 19 and 20 in Los Angeles.

John initially launched the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September 2018 and will conclude the venture July 8, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

"It's hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I'll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States. This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I've ever had," John said in a video Tuesday on Instagram.

"Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we're making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour," he added.

Here's the full list of new dates for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour:

July 24 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

July 27 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

Sept. 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

Sept. 13 - Charleston, S.C., Credit One Stadium

Oct. 8 - Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium

Oct. 16 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 17 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 - Vancouver, B.C., at BC Placve

Oct. 9 - San Diego, Calif., at Petco Park

Nov. 11 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field

Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, at Dodger Stadium

