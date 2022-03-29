Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 29, 2022 / 1:05 PM

Brad Paisley to launch world tour in May

By Annie Martin
1/5
Brad Paisley to launch world tour in May
Brad Paisley will perform across North America during a new world tour. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Brad Paisley is going on tour in 2022.

The 49-year-old country music singer announced a new world tour Tuesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Paisley will kick off the tour May 27 in Uncasville, Conn., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 8 in Auckland, New Zealand. Tickets go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack will join Paisley as special guests.

"Excited to hit the road this summer..." Paisley wrote on Instagram.

Paisley released his 11th studio album, Love and War, in April 2017 and has since released the singles "Bucked Off," "My Miracle," "No I in Beer," "Freedom was a Highway" with Jimmie Allen and "City of Music."

Advertisement

Here's the full list of North American dates for Paisley's world tour:

May 27 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 29 - Windsor, Ontario, at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 3 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Waterfront Music Pavilion

June 4 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 10 - Simpsonville, S.C., at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park X

June 11 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Va. Beach X

June 24 - Greeley, Colo., at Greeley Independence Stampede - Island Grove Regional Park

June 25 - Fort Hall, Idaho, at Shoshonne-Bannock Hotel Casino

June 26 - Airway Heights, Wash., at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug. 12 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Sandia Resort Casino - Sandia Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Tucson, Ariz., at Ava Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 - Murphys, Calif., Ironstone Amphitheatre X

Aug. 19 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre X

Aug. 20 - Temecula, Calif., at Pechanga Resort Casino - Pechanga Summit X

Aug. 24 - Put In Bay, Ohio, at Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival

Aug. 25 - Syracuse, N.Y., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview XX

Advertisement

Aug. 26 - Niagara Falls, Ontario, at Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre

Sept. 17 - McHenry, Ill., at Splash Into Country - Rise Up McHenry

Read More

Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour Sex Pistols series 'Pistol' coming to Hulu in May Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour
March 29 (UPI) -- Elton John announced 11 more North American dates for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.
Florence + the Machine announce North American fall tour
Music // 23 hours ago
Florence + the Machine announce North American fall tour
March 28 (UPI) -- Florence + the Machine have announced a new, North American fall tour in support of their upcoming album titled "Dance Fever."
NCT Dream enter 'Glitch Mode' in new music video
Music // 23 hours ago
NCT Dream enter 'Glitch Mode' in new music video
March 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released the album "Glitch Mode" and a music video for its title track of the same name.
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
Music // 1 day ago
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend.
Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
March 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Durk's 7220 is No. 1 album in the United States.
NCT Dream share 'Glitch Mode' highlight medley
Music // 4 days ago
NCT Dream share 'Glitch Mode' highlight medley
March 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released clips of "Glitch Mode" and 10 other songs from its album of the same name.
Chance the Rapper, Naila Opiangah create in 'Child of God' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Chance the Rapper, Naila Opiangah create in 'Child of God' music video
March 25 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper released a single and music video for "Child of God," his first song of 2022.
Kid Cudi releases new 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' track, 'Stars in the Sky'
Music // 4 days ago
Kid Cudi releases new 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' track, 'Stars in the Sky'
March 25 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi has released a new song and music video for "Stars in the Sky," which will appear in upcoming sequel film "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
Courtney Barnett announces tour festival with different lineup every show
Music // 4 days ago
Courtney Barnett announces tour festival with different lineup every show
March 24 (UPI) -- Courtney Barnett has announced a new touring festival that will feature a new lineup of artists in every city.
(G)I-dle share 'Tomboy' dance practice video
Music // 4 days ago
(G)I-dle share 'Tomboy' dance practice video
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars (G)I-dle released a choreography video for "Tomboy," the title track from their album "I Never Die."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement