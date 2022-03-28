Florence + the Machine announce North American fall tour

1/5
Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual gala in November 2021. The band has announced a new tour for the fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
March 28 (UPI) -- Florence + the Machine have announced a new, North American fall tour in support of their upcoming album titled Dance Fever.
The tour is set to be kicked off on Sept. 2 at Place Bell in Montreal, Canada, before it wraps up on Oct. 14 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will also be performing on select dates.
A ticket pre-sale for American Express card holders will run from March 29 at 10 a.m. local time through March 31 at 10 p.m. local time.
Dance Fever, which includes the singles "My Love," "King" and "Heaven is Here," will be released on May 13. Florence + the Machine last released High as Hope in 2018.
Florence + the Machine will also be performing in Los Angeles on April 29 and in New York City on May 6.
Here is the full list of dates for Florence + the Machine's North American fall tour
Sept. 2 -- Montreal, Canada, at Place Bell
Sept. 3 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 8 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 10 -- Clarkson, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 12 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Area
Sept. 14 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Sept. 16 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Sept. 20 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 21 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
Sept. 24 -- Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena
Sept. 27 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Sept. 28 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion
Oct. 1 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
Oct. 4 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena
Oct. 6 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 7 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 9 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 14 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl