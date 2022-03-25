Trending
March 25, 2022 / 11:21 AM

Chance the Rapper, Naila Opiangah create in 'Child of God' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Chance the Rapper, Naila Opiangah create in 'Child of God' music video
Chance the Rapper released a single and music video for "Child of God," his first song of 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper is back with new music.

The 28-year-old recording artist released a single and music video for the song "Child of God" on Friday.

The "Child of God" video shows Chance the Rapper write lyrics as artist Naïla Opiangah creates a painting.

The song features Moses Sumney and is Chance the Rapper's first single of 2022.

"Tonight I release my first solo song since The Heart & The Tongue. This song is about confidence, purpose and process," Chance the Rapper wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you @bouenguidi for believing in me and working with me to create this very vulnerable piece, I am eternally grateful for and in awe of your gifts," he said. "To the rest of the world, just do your thing."

The Child of God painting will be on exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago through March 29.

In a statement, Chance the Rapper and Opiangah said the "Child of God" project is a "candid representation" of the exchanges between two creative voices from different but complementary backgrounds.

"It's a visualization of our mirrored experience," the pair said.

Chance the Rapper released his debut studio album, The Big Day, in July 2019.

