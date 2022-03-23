Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 23, 2022 / 10:11 PM

Leona Lewis expecting first child with husband Dennis Jauch

By Connor Grott

March 23 (UPI) -- British singer and actress Leona Lewis announced Wednesday that she's pregnant with her first child.

The 36-year-old Lewis, a three-time Grammy Award nominee, shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

Advertisement

"Can't wait to meet you in the summer," Lewis captioned the picture of herself in a black dress.

Lewis' husband, Dennis Jauch, also posted the photo to social media, writing: "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this summer."

Lewis and Jauch, who is a pro dancer and choreographer, were first connected in 2010. The couple got married in Tuscany, Italy, in 2019.

Advertisement

Lewis achieved widespread recognition when she won the third series of The X Factor in 2006, earning a large recording contract with Syco Music. In February 2007, she signed a five-album contract in the U.S. with Clive Davis' record label, J Records.

Lewis has gone on to sell more than 35 million records worldwide. She has won two World Music Awards and six BRIT Awards.

Read More

Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' dance performance video Miley Cyrus 'safe' after plane makes emergency landing iHeartRadio Music Awards: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo win big

Latest Headlines

Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' dance performance video
Music // 8 hours ago
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' dance performance video
March 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a performance video for "Feel My Rhythm," the title track from their new EP.
Harry Styles to release 'Harry's House' album in May
Music // 9 hours ago
Harry Styles to release 'Harry's House' album in May
March 23 (UPI) -- "Fine Line" singer Harry Styles will release "Harry's House," his first album in over two years, in May.
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo win big
Music // 15 hours ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo win big
March 23 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X were the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Beyonce, Billie Eilish to perform at the Oscars
Music // 15 hours ago
Beyonce, Billie Eilish to perform at the Oscars
March 23 (UPI) -- Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra have been booked to perform this year's Best Song nominees at Sunday's 94th Oscars ceremony.
EXO's 'Love Shot' music video passes 500M views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's 'Love Shot' music video passes 500M views on YouTube
March 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group EXO had a first music video, "Love Shot," reach 500 million views on YouTube.
Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs to perform at CMT Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs to perform at CMT Music Awards
March 22 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, and other artists will take the stage at the CMT Music Awards.
Lollapalooza: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole to headline 2022 music festival
Music // 1 day ago
Lollapalooza: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole to headline 2022 music festival
March 22 (UPI) -- Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and other artists will perform at Lollapalooza music festival in July.
Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys team up for 'Purple Zone' song, video
Music // 1 day ago
Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys team up for 'Purple Zone' song, video
March 22 (UPI) -- Synthpop icons Soft Cell and Pet Shop Boys collaborated on a new song, "Purple Zone." The song will appear on Soft Cells upcoming album "Happiness Not Included."
Weezer performs 'A Little Bit of Love' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 1 day ago
Weezer performs 'A Little Bit of Love' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
March 22 (UPI) -- Weezer performed "A Little Bit of Love," the first single from their new album "SZNS: Spring," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X to make special appearances
Music // 2 days ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X to make special appearances
March 21 (UPI) -- Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo will be among the special appearances at the iHeart Music Awards on Tuesday night, iHeartMedia and Fox Entertainment, announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Grace & Frankie' final episodes to debut on April 29
'Grace & Frankie' final episodes to debut on April 29
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo win big
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo win big
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave gives birth to fourth child
'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave gives birth to fourth child
'Mean Girls' actor Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan
'Mean Girls' actor Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement