Left to right, musicians Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner, and Patrick Wilson of Weezer arrive for the 59th annual Grammy Awards in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Weezer performed "A Little Bit of Love," the first single from their new album SZNZ: Spring, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Weezer band members Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner dressed for the season Monday, wearing elf ears and a bunny costume in front of bright green trees and bushes. Advertisement

The band is planning to release four season-themed albums this year.

Cuomo announced the album release dates on Twitter in February. Spring dropped Sunday, Summer will be released June 20, Fall on Sept. 22 and Winter on Dec. 21.

Here are the SZNS release dates*: Spring: Sunday, March 20 Summer: Monday, June 20 Fall: Thursday, September 22 Winter: Wednesday, December 21 *Those should be the first days of the seasons so please correct me if wrong. *Also, not confirmed with any record company or manager.— Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) February 7, 2022

Weezer released albums OK Human and Van Weezer in 2021. SZNS: Spring is their 16th studio album.