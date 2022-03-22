Watch Live
Senate panel begins questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in confirmation hearing
Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 22, 2022 / 8:50 AM

Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys team up for 'Purple Zone' song, video

By UPI Staff
1/2
Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys team up for 'Purple Zone' song, video
British singer Marc Almond, of synthpop band Soft Cell.  File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Synthpop icons Soft Cell and Pet Shop Boys have collaborated on a new song, "Purple Zone." The song, out Tuesday, will appear on Soft Cell's upcoming album Happiness Not Included -- the duo of Marc Almond and David Ball's first album in 20 years.

The single will also feature a cover of X-ray Spex song "The Day the World Turned Day-Go" and the Manhattan Clique remix of "Purple Zone."

The video was directed by Yass Khan at the Black Prince Pub in London earlier this year.

"Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them," Soft Cell's Marc Almond said, while Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song."

Advertisement

Read More

Weezer performs 'A Little Bit of Love' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' iHeartRadio Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X to make special appearances Red Velvet release fairytale-inspired music video for 'Feel My Rhythm' Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell set for MusiCares virtual fundraiser

Latest Headlines

Weezer performs 'A Little Bit of Love' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 2 hours ago
Weezer performs 'A Little Bit of Love' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
March 22 (UPI) -- Weezer performed "A Little Bit of Love," the first single from their new album "SZNS: Spring," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X to make special appearances
Music // 21 hours ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X to make special appearances
March 21 (UPI) -- Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo will be among the special appearances at the iHeart Music Awards on Tuesday night, iHeartMedia and Fox Entertainment, announced Monday.
Red Velvet release fairytale-inspired music video for 'Feel My Rhythm'
Music // 22 hours ago
Red Velvet release fairytale-inspired music video for 'Feel My Rhythm'
March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet released a fairytale-inspired music video for their new song, "Feel My Rhythm."
Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell set for MusiCares virtual fundraiser
Music // 22 hours ago
Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell set for MusiCares virtual fundraiser
March 21 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy's MusiCares will be hosting a new virtual fundraiser on March 30 that will feature new recorded performances from Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and more.
BTS member Jin undergoes surgery for finger injury
Music // 23 hours ago
BTS member Jin undergoes surgery for finger injury
SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- K-pop sensation BTS member Jin is recovering from surgery after a finger injury, according to the group's management company.
Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, ZZ Top set for Outlaw music festival tour
Music // 23 hours ago
Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, ZZ Top set for Outlaw music festival tour
March 21 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson & Family will be headlining the Outlaw Musical Festival tour starting in June alongside a rotating list of country music stars.
Daddy Yankee to retire from music after 'Legendaddy' album
Music // 1 day ago
Daddy Yankee to retire from music after 'Legendaddy' album
March 21 (UPI) -- Reggaetón star Daddy Yankee plans to retire after a final album, "Legendaddy," and a world tour.
Machine Gun Kelly announces global 'Mainstream Sellout' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Machine Gun Kelly announces global 'Mainstream Sellout' tour
March 21 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new U.S and European tour in support of his upcoming album, "Mainstream Sellout."
Kenye West's rep says Grammy nominee not allowed to perform at ceremony
Music // 1 day ago
Kenye West's rep says Grammy nominee not allowed to perform at ceremony
March 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West will not perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony as he had planned.
Travis Barker, Sheila E. to perform at the Oscars
Music // 2 days ago
Travis Barker, Sheila E. to perform at the Oscars
March 19 (UPI) -- Next weekend's Oscars telecast will feature a special performance by an all-star band, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
'Godzilla vs. Kong' returns to Australia for sequel, economic boost
'Godzilla vs. Kong' returns to Australia for sequel, economic boost
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement