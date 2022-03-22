Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys team up for 'Purple Zone' song, video

March 22 (UPI) -- Synthpop icons Soft Cell and Pet Shop Boys have collaborated on a new song, "Purple Zone." The song, out Tuesday, will appear on Soft Cell's upcoming album Happiness Not Included -- the duo of Marc Almond and David Ball's first album in 20 years.

The single will also feature a cover of X-ray Spex song "The Day the World Turned Day-Go" and the Manhattan Clique remix of "Purple Zone."

Advertisement The CD also features Soft Cell's take on the X-Ray Spex cult classic 'The Day The World Turned Day-Glo', and the Manhattan Clique remix of 'Purple zone', while the 12" boasts a full selection of mixes by @petshopboys.https://t.co/qoMhl9Bd7e— Soft Cell (@softcellhq) March 22, 2022

The video was directed by Yass Khan at the Black Prince Pub in London earlier this year.

"Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them," Soft Cell's Marc Almond said, while Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song."