Lollapalooza: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole to headline 2022 music festival

Metallica will perform at Lollapalooza music festival in July. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Lollapalooza will feature headlining performances by Metallica, Dua Lipa and J. Cole in 2022. Organizers announced a lineup for the annual music festival Tuesday. Advertisement

Lollapalooza will take place July 28 to July 31 at Grant Park in Chicago. 4-day tickets go on sale Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT.

Other headliners include Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

Glass Animals, Big Sean,The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, King Princess, Tove Lo, Dashboard Confessional, Tinashe and other artists will also perform.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

Other music festivals will return as in-person events this year. Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future will headline Rolling Loud Festival in July, while Dua Lipa, Green Day and Halsey will perform at Firefly Festival in September.

Multiple award shows will also go ahead, with the Academy Awards to take place Sunday in Los Angeles.