iHeartRadio Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X to make special appearances

Olivia Rodrigo will make a special appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X and new star Olivia Rodrigo will be among the special appearances at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartMedia and Fox Entertainment announced Monday. Other special appearances announced Monday include Billy Porter, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica Mckellar and more. Advertisement

The media company and entertainment network previously announced that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, LL Cool J, will host the two-hour event, which will air at 8 p.m. EDT live on Tuesday from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Fox.

It will also stream on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Previously announced performances include host LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, who will also be honored with an Icon Award for her impact on pop culture, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Maneskin.

Artists receiving multiple nominations include Justin Bieber, who leads all artists with nine nominations, including Male Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

Rodrigo, who took home New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards in November, follows with eight nominations, including Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Drivers License."

Doja Cat and Giveon both have seven nominations. Other artists up for multiple awards include Adele, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Cardi B, among others.

The award ceremony celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, and offers a preview of upcoming hits of 2022.

The event will also feature new categories this year, including TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.