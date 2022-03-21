Watch Live
Senate opens confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
March 21, 2022 / 10:52 AM

Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, ZZ Top set for Outlaw music festival tour

By Wade Sheridan
Willie Nelson will be embarking on the Outlaw Music Festival tour with The Avett Brothers, ZZ Top, Chris Stapleton and more. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson & Family will be headlining the Outlaw Musical Festival tour starting in June alongside a rotating list of country music stars.

Nelson will be joined by the likes of The Avett Brothers, ZZ Top, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and more, on select dates.

Also set to perform on select dates are Billy Strings, Gov't Mule, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

The tour begins June 24 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis before it wraps up on Sept. 23 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, N.J.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available.

Here are the full list of the dates for the 2022 Outlaw Musical Festival tour

June 24 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 25 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

June 26 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 1 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

July 2 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 29 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 30 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 31 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at The Pavilion

Aug. 12 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 13 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center

Aug. 14 -- Darien, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 9 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 13 -- Bridgeport, Conn., at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sept. 16 -- Boston, Mass., at Xfinity Cente

Sept. 17 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 18 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at SPAC

Sept. 23 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion

