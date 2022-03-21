Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, ZZ Top set for Outlaw music festival tour

1/5
Willie Nelson will be embarking on the Outlaw Music Festival tour with The Avett Brothers, ZZ Top, Chris Stapleton and more. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
March 21 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson & Family will be headlining the Outlaw Musical Festival tour starting in June alongside a rotating list of country music stars.
Nelson will be joined by the likes of The Avett Brothers, ZZ Top, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and more, on select dates.
Also set to perform on select dates are Billy Strings, Gov't Mule, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.
The tour begins June 24 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis before it wraps up on Sept. 23 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, N.J.
Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available.
Here are the full list of the dates for the 2022 Outlaw Musical Festival tour
June 24 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 25 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
June 26 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 1 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
July 2 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
July 29 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
July 30 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 31 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at The Pavilion
Aug. 12 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 13 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center
Aug. 14 -- Darien, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 9 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 13 -- Bridgeport, Conn., at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sept. 16 -- Boston, Mass., at Xfinity Cente
Sept. 17 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 18 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at SPAC
Sept. 23 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion