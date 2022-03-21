Machine Gun Kelly announces global 'Mainstream Sellout' tour

1/5
Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new tour with dates in the U.S. and Europe. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
March 21 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new U.S and European tour in support of his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout.
The U.S. leg of the Mainstream Sellout tour will begin June 8 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, before it wraps up on Aug. 13 at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
The European leg begins Sept. 17 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, before it wraps up on Oct. 12 at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
Machine Gun Kelly will be joined by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, PVRIS an 44phantom on select dates of the tour.
Machine Gun Kelly will release the Mainstream Sellout album on Friday. The project will contain the single "Emo Girl" featuring Willow.
Here is the full list of dates for Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' tour
June 8 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
June 10 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
June 11 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
June 14 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 15 -- Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena
June 17 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
June 18 -- Birmingham, Ala., at The Legacy Arena
June 19 -- Manchester, Tenn., at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 21 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
June 22 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
June 24 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
June 25 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
June 26 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Waterfront Music Pavilion
June 28 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
July 1 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Summerfest
July 2 -- Louisville, Ken., at KFC Yum! Center
July 3 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
July 5 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater
July 6 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena
July 8 -- Kansas City, M.O., at T-Mobile Center
July 9 -- Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center
July 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center
July 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum
July 15 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena
July 16 -- Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center
July 19 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
July 21 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
July 22 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
July 23 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Pepsi Live
July 25 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
July 27 -- Fargo, N.D., at FargoDome
July 28 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
July 31 -- Montreal, Canada, at Osheaga
Aug. 2 -- Pittsburgh. Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 4 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center
Aug. 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
Aug. 9 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 10 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
Aug. 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 13 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium
Sept. 17 -- Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena
Sept. 19 -- Prague, Czech Republic, at Sportvní Hala V Holešovicích
Sept. 21 -- Brussels, Belgium, at Palais 12
Sept. 23 -- Frankfurt, Germany, at Festhalle
Sept. 25 -- Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle
Sept. 27 -- Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum
Sept. 28 -- Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion
Sept. 29 -- Paris, France, at Zenith
Oct. 1 -- London, England, at OVO Arena Wembley
Oct. 4 -- Birmingham, U.K., at Utilita Arena
Oct. 6 -- Leeds, U.K., at First Direct Arena
Oct. 7 -- Glasgow, U.K., at OVO Hydro
Oct. 9 -- Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
Oct. 12 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live