March 21, 2022 / 7:19 AM

Machine Gun Kelly announces global 'Mainstream Sellout' tour

By Wade Sheridan
Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new tour with dates in the U.S. and Europe. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new U.S and European tour in support of his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout.

The U.S. leg of the Mainstream Sellout tour will begin June 8 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, before it wraps up on Aug. 13 at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The European leg begins Sept. 17 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, before it wraps up on Oct. 12 at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Machine Gun Kelly will be joined by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, PVRIS an 44phantom on select dates of the tour.

Machine Gun Kelly will release the Mainstream Sellout album on Friday. The project will contain the single "Emo Girl" featuring Willow.

Here is the full list of dates for Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' tour

June 8 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

June 10 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

June 11 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

June 14 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 15 -- Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena

June 17 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

June 18 -- Birmingham, Ala., at The Legacy Arena

June 19 -- Manchester, Tenn., at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

June 22 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

June 24 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

June 25 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

June 26 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Waterfront Music Pavilion

June 28 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

July 1 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Summerfest

July 2 -- Louisville, Ken., at KFC Yum! Center

July 3 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

July 5 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

July 6 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena

July 8 -- Kansas City, M.O., at T-Mobile Center

July 9 -- Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

July 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center

July 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

July 15 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena

July 16 -- Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

July 19 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

July 21 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

July 22 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

July 23 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Pepsi Live

July 25 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

July 27 -- Fargo, N.D., at FargoDome

July 28 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

July 31 -- Montreal, Canada, at Osheaga

Aug. 2 -- Pittsburgh. Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 4 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

Aug. 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

Aug. 9 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 10 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Aug. 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 13 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium

Sept. 17 -- Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

Sept. 19 -- Prague, Czech Republic, at Sportvní Hala V Holešovicích

Sept. 21 -- Brussels, Belgium, at Palais 12

Sept. 23 -- Frankfurt, Germany, at Festhalle

Sept. 25 -- Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle

Sept. 27 -- Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum

Sept. 28 -- Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

Sept. 29 -- Paris, France, at Zenith

Oct. 1 -- London, England, at OVO Arena Wembley

Oct. 4 -- Birmingham, U.K., at Utilita Arena

Oct. 6 -- Leeds, U.K., at First Direct Arena

Oct. 7 -- Glasgow, U.K., at OVO Hydro

Oct. 9 -- Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

Oct. 12 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live

