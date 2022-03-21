Advertisement
Music
March 21, 2022 / 9:29 AM

Daddy Yankee to retire from music after 'Legendaddy' album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Daddy Yankee to retire from music after 'Legendaddy' album
Daddy Yankee plans to retire after a final album, "Legendaddy," and a world tour. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Daddy Yankee is retiring from music.

The 45-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper shared plans Sunday to retire from music after a final album, Legendaddy, and a world tour.

Advertisement

"This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me," Daddy Yankee said in a video on YouTube.

Legendaddy will mark Daddy Yankee's first album in nearly 10 years. The album is slated for release Thursday.

"I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album," Daddy Yankee said in a statement.

Daddy Yankee will kick off his La Última Vuelta farewell tour Aug. 10 in Portland, Ore., and bring the venture to a close in December. Tickets go on sale March 30, with pre-sales to begin Friday.

Daddy Yankee, known as the "King of Reggaetón," is known for the singles "Gasolina," "Rompe," "Limbo," "Shaky Shaky," "Dura," "Despacito" and "Con Calma." He has sold more than 30 million records in his career.

Advertisement

Read More

Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami' ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita' 'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright marries Andrew Lococo What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Machine Gun Kelly announces global 'Mainstream Sellout' tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly announces global 'Mainstream Sellout' tour
March 21 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new U.S and European tour in support of his upcoming album, "Mainstream Sellout."
Kenye West's rep says Grammy nominee not allowed to perform at ceremony
Music // 22 hours ago
Kenye West's rep says Grammy nominee not allowed to perform at ceremony
March 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West will not perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony as he had planned.
Travis Barker, Sheila E. to perform at the Oscars
Music // 1 day ago
Travis Barker, Sheila E. to perform at the Oscars
March 19 (UPI) -- Next weekend's Oscars telecast will feature a special performance by an all-star band, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced.
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for a ninth week
Music // 2 days ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for a ninth week
March 19 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the movie musical "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a ninth week.
Dolly Parton SXSW concert to livestream for free tonight
Music // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton SXSW concert to livestream for free tonight
March 18 (UPI) -- Fox announced its Blockchain Creative Labs will stream Dolly Parton's South by Southwest concert for free on Friday.
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Maniac' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Maniac' music video
March 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the EP "Oddinary" and a music video for the single "Maniac."
Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song
Music // 2 days ago
Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song
March 18 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released the single "Ghost Story," which she described as "a really powerful revenge song."
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
Music // 2 days ago
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
March 18 (UPI) -- ABBA shared a lyric video for "Chiquitita," the lead single from their 1979 album "Voulez-Vous."
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
Music // 2 days ago
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
March 18 (UPI) -- Spanish singer Rosalía released her third album, "Motomami," which features the new single "Candy."
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
Music // 2 days ago
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
March 18 (UPI) -- Charli XCX released her fifth album, "Crash," and a visualizer video for the title track of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 spreads love with new romance
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 spreads love with new romance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement