BTS member Jin underwent surgery on a finger late last week, but the idol group is expected to visit the United States next month as scheduled. Photo courtesy of HYBE

SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- K-pop sensation BTS member Jin is recovering from surgery after a finger injury, according to the group's management company. HYBE announced the news Saturday on its fan community platform Weverse, saying Jin had injured his left index finger on Friday and rushed to the emergency room at a nearby hospital. Advertisement

The vocalist had damaged tendons and was discharged from the hospital after surgery, HYBE said.

Although Jin has to wear a cast for the time being, BTS is expected to visit the United States next month as initially planned.

The seven-piece idol group is set to perform at the Grammys in early April, as it was nominated for the best pop duo/group performance for its hit song "Butter" that topped the Billboards Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

Last year, BTS performed "Dynamite" at the Grammys.

The music act will also have a four-night stand of "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas" shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

"We will stick to the schedule. For now, we don't have any change in the original plan," a HYBE official told UPI News Korea.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, BTS had a three-night concert series in Seoul. The second night of the run was streamed live to more than 3,700 theaters across the globe.

HYBE noted that the screening had attracted up to 1.4 million from 75 countries.

In January, another BTS member Jimin underwent surgery for appendicitis. And over the past several months, five members have tested positive for COVID-19.