Stray Kids release new EP, 'Maniac' music video

March 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Oddinary and a music video for the song "Maniac" on Friday.

The "Maniac" video shows the members of Stray Kids push their limits as they sing about "going crazy" and not conforming to the group.

Stray Kids will perform "Manic" during Friday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"Maniac" is the title track from Oddinary, which also features the songs "Venom," "Charmer," "Freeze," "Lonely St.," "Waiting for Us" and "Muddy Water."

Stray Kids shared a track teaser video for "Lonely St." last week.

Oddinary marks Stray Kids' first release since the album Noeasy in August.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2018.