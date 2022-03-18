Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song

1/5

Carrie Underwood released the single "Ghost Story," which she described as "a really powerful revenge song." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Country music star Carrie Underwood is back with new music. The 39-year-old singer released a single and lyric video for the song "Ghost Story" on Friday.

In "Ghost Story," Underwood sings about haunting an ex after a breakup.

"I'm gonna be your ghost story / That keeping you up all night memory / I'll be haunting you / You'll be wanting me / I'm gonna be your ghost story," she sings.

Underwood described "Ghost Story" as "a really powerful revenge song" in an interview with iHeartRadio.

"She's not just the one that got away, but she's the one that he cannot forget," the star said.

"She's not doing anything to get back at him, but it's like, he would've known he made a mistake by breaking up with her. She kind of haunts him. He sees her everywhere," she added.

"Ghost Story" is Underwood's first new song since "If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean, released in July. Her most recent album, My Savior, was released in March 2021.

"Today is the day! I'm so excited my new single is finally here! Hope you guys love it. Welcome to a new era! #GhostStory," Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Underwood is nominated for two awards at the CMT Music Awards, which will take place April 11 in Nashville.