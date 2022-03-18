Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 18, 2022 / 12:04 PM

Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song

By Annie Martin
1/5
Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song
Carrie Underwood released the single "Ghost Story," which she described as "a really powerful revenge song." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Country music star Carrie Underwood is back with new music.

The 39-year-old singer released a single and lyric video for the song "Ghost Story" on Friday.

Advertisement

In "Ghost Story," Underwood sings about haunting an ex after a breakup.

"I'm gonna be your ghost story / That keeping you up all night memory / I'll be haunting you / You'll be wanting me / I'm gonna be your ghost story," she sings.

Underwood described "Ghost Story" as "a really powerful revenge song" in an interview with iHeartRadio.

"She's not just the one that got away, but she's the one that he cannot forget," the star said.

"She's not doing anything to get back at him, but it's like, he would've known he made a mistake by breaking up with her. She kind of haunts him. He sees her everywhere," she added.

Advertisement

"Ghost Story" is Underwood's first new song since "If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean, released in July. Her most recent album, My Savior, was released in March 2021.

"Today is the day! I'm so excited my new single is finally here! Hope you guys love it. Welcome to a new era! #GhostStory," Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Underwood is nominated for two awards at the CMT Music Awards, which will take place April 11 in Nashville.

Read More

CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett to perform ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita' Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
Music // 1 hour ago
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
March 18 (UPI) -- ABBA shared a lyric video for "Chiquitita," the lead single from their 1979 album "Voulez-Vous."
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
Music // 1 hour ago
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
March 18 (UPI) -- Spanish singer Rosalía released her third album, "Motomami," which features the new single "Candy."
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
Music // 3 hours ago
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
March 18 (UPI) -- Charli XCX released her fifth album, "Crash," and a visualizer video for the title track of the same name.
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
Music // 3 hours ago
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
March 18 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire released the song "The Lightning I, II" and announced "We," their first new album in nearly five years.
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
March 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a preview of their video for "Feel My Rhythm," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm."
Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
Music // 1 day ago
Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
March 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard has announced plans to release a 12th studio album titled Diamond Star Halos on May 27.
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
March 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar released the solo EP "Face" and a music video for the single "Honey."
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
Music // 2 days ago
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
March 16 (UPI) -- Limp Bizkit will perform across the United States on the "Still Sucks" tour in the spring.
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tainy win big
Music // 2 days ago
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tainy win big
March 16 (UPI) -- Wisin & Yandel, Tainy and more were big winners at the 2022 BMI Latin Awards, which honors songwriters, composter and publishers.
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
Music // 2 days ago
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
March 16 (UPI) -- Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, celebrated after her performance video for "Money" reached 500 million views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement