March 18, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Arcade Fire released the song "The Lightning I, II" and announced "We," their first new album in nearly five years. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire is back with new music.

The indie rock band released a single and music video for the song "Lightning I, II" on Thursday.

The black and white "Lightning I, II" video shows the band perform in a small town as a tornado brews.

"Sometimes bright flashes of Lightning guide our way, light up the sky, and burn it all down so we can start again..." Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler wrote on Instagram.

"Lightning I, II" is the first song to debut from Arcade Fire's forthcoming sixth studio album, We. The band shared the cover art for the album on Instagram.

We is set for release May 6 and will be Arcade Fire's first album in nearly five years. The group last released the album Everything Now in July 2017.

