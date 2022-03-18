Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 18, 2022 / 11:47 AM

ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'

By Annie Martin

March 18 (UPI) -- Swedish pop group ABBA is back with a new music video.

The group released a lyric video for the 1979 hit single "Chiquitita" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Chiquitita" video features throwback footage of ABBA performing and the song's lyrics.

"Chiquitita" is the lead single from ABBA's 1979 album, Voulez-Vous. The album also features the singles "Does Your Mother Know," "Voulez-Vous," "Angeleyes," "As Good as New" and "I Have a Dream."

ABBA recently reunited to release Voyage, their ninth studio album and their first album in 40 years, in November.

"When we got into the studio after 39 years it was like no time had been lost," the group said at the time.

"This is what we really love to do, and to be able to do it at 70 is deep satisfaction, as well," they added. "Yes, we can do it. The spirit is there. It's still in us."

ABBA is promoting the album with ABBA Voyage, a new concert experience featuring their digital avatars accompanied by a live band.

ABBA consists of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group is known for such singles as "Ring Ring," "SOS" and "Dancing Queen."

Advertisement

Read More

Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash' Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song
Music // 1 hour ago
Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song
March 18 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released the single "Ghost Story," which she described as "a really powerful revenge song."
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
Music // 1 hour ago
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
March 18 (UPI) -- Spanish singer Rosalía released her third album, "Motomami," which features the new single "Candy."
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
Music // 3 hours ago
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
March 18 (UPI) -- Charli XCX released her fifth album, "Crash," and a visualizer video for the title track of the same name.
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
Music // 3 hours ago
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
March 18 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire released the song "The Lightning I, II" and announced "We," their first new album in nearly five years.
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
March 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a preview of their video for "Feel My Rhythm," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm."
Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
Music // 1 day ago
Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
March 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard has announced plans to release a 12th studio album titled Diamond Star Halos on May 27.
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
March 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar released the solo EP "Face" and a music video for the single "Honey."
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
Music // 2 days ago
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
March 16 (UPI) -- Limp Bizkit will perform across the United States on the "Still Sucks" tour in the spring.
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tainy win big
Music // 2 days ago
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tainy win big
March 16 (UPI) -- Wisin & Yandel, Tainy and more were big winners at the 2022 BMI Latin Awards, which honors songwriters, composter and publishers.
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
Music // 2 days ago
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
March 16 (UPI) -- Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, celebrated after her performance video for "Money" reached 500 million views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement