ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'

March 18 (UPI) -- Swedish pop group ABBA is back with a new music video.

The group released a lyric video for the 1979 hit single "Chiquitita" on Friday.

The "Chiquitita" video features throwback footage of ABBA performing and the song's lyrics.

"Chiquitita" is the lead single from ABBA's 1979 album, Voulez-Vous. The album also features the singles "Does Your Mother Know," "Voulez-Vous," "Angeleyes," "As Good as New" and "I Have a Dream."

ABBA recently reunited to release Voyage, their ninth studio album and their first album in 40 years, in November.

"When we got into the studio after 39 years it was like no time had been lost," the group said at the time.

"This is what we really love to do, and to be able to do it at 70 is deep satisfaction, as well," they added. "Yes, we can do it. The spirit is there. It's still in us."

ABBA is promoting the album with ABBA Voyage, a new concert experience featuring their digital avatars accompanied by a live band.

ABBA consists of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group is known for such singles as "Ring Ring," "SOS" and "Dancing Queen."