Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser

Red Velvet released a preview of their video for "Feel My Rhythm," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm." File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop stars shared a preview Thursday of their video for the song "Feel My Rhythm." Advertisement

The teaser shows the members of Red Velvet pose on a fantasy-inspired set. The singers are surrounded by backup dancers dressed as birdlike creatures.

"Feel My Rhythm" is the title track from Red Velvet's forthcoming EP, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm. The mini album also features the songs "Rainbow Halo," "Beg for Me," "Bamboleo," "Good, Bad, Ugly" and "In My Dreams."

Red Velvet shared teaser photos for the album Wednesday that show the members wearing coordinating pink gowns.

Red Velvet will release The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm on March 21. The EP is the group's first since Queendom, released in August.

Advertisement

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2014.