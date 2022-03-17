Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 17, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
Red Velvet released a preview of their video for "Feel My Rhythm," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm." File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a preview Thursday of their video for the song "Feel My Rhythm."

Advertisement

The teaser shows the members of Red Velvet pose on a fantasy-inspired set. The singers are surrounded by backup dancers dressed as birdlike creatures.

"Feel My Rhythm" is the title track from Red Velvet's forthcoming EP, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm. The mini album also features the songs "Rainbow Halo," "Beg for Me," "Bamboleo," "Good, Bad, Ugly" and "In My Dreams."

Red Velvet shared teaser photos for the album Wednesday that show the members wearing coordinating pink gowns.

Red Velvet will release The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm on March 21. The EP is the group's first since Queendom, released in August.

Advertisement

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2014.

Read More

Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
Music // 1 hour ago
Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
March 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard has announced plans to release a 12th studio album titled Diamond Star Halos on May 27.
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
March 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar released the solo EP "Face" and a music video for the single "Honey."
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
Music // 1 day ago
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
March 16 (UPI) -- Limp Bizkit will perform across the United States on the "Still Sucks" tour in the spring.
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tainy win big
Music // 1 day ago
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tainy win big
March 16 (UPI) -- Wisin & Yandel, Tainy and more were big winners at the 2022 BMI Latin Awards, which honors songwriters, composter and publishers.
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
March 16 (UPI) -- Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, celebrated after her performance video for "Money" reached 500 million views on YouTube.
CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown leads with four nominations
Music // 1 day ago
CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown leads with four nominations
March 16 (UPI) -- Nominees were announced for the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, with Kane Brown leading the pack with four nominations.
Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a new preview of its music video for "Maniac," the title track from its EP "Oddinary."
Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards
March 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in April.
Stray Kids are 'going crazy' in 'Maniac' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids are 'going crazy' in 'Maniac' music video teaser
March 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a preview of its music video for "Maniac," the title track from its EP "Oddinary."
Latin AMAs: Christian Nodal to be honored with Extraordinary Evolution Award
Music // 3 days ago
Latin AMAs: Christian Nodal to be honored with Extraordinary Evolution Award
March 14 (UPI) -- Christian Nodal is set to be honored at the seventh annual Latin American Music Awards on April 21 with the Extraordinary Evolution Award.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement