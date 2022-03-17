Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'

1/5

Def Leppard will be releasing a new album titled "Diamond Star Halos." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard has announced plans to release a 12th studio album titled Diamond Star Halos on May 27. The 15-track album will be the band's first since their 2015 self-titled album. Advertisement

Allison Krauss will appear on two songs including "This Guitar" and "Lifeless."

Def Leppard also released the first song from the project titled "Kick." The track is available to stream through YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

"2022 is the year of Def Leppard," the group's official Instagram account said alongside the cover to Diamond Star Halos.

Def Leppard will be embarking on a stadium tour with Mötley Crüe starting in June. The tour, which will also feature Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, was delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.