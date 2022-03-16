Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video

Solar (second from left), pictured with Mamamoo, released the solo EP "Face" and a music video for the single "Honey." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Solar is back with new music. The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released the solo EP Face and a music video for the single "Honey" on Wednesday. Advertisement

The "Honey" video shows Solar emerge from behind a white mask. The singer sings and dances on colorful sets, including one made to look like a honeycomb.

Face also features the songs "Raw," "Chap Chap," "Big Booty," "Zinggle Zinggle" and "Spit It Out."

Face is Solar's second solo EP after Solar Emotion, released in April 2018. She also released the single album Spit It Out in April 2020.

Mamamoo also consists of Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group is signed to RBW and made its debut in 2014.