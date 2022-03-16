Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 16, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April

By Annie Martin
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit will perform across the United States on the "Still Sucks" tour in the spring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Limp Bizkit is going on tour in 2022.

The rock band shared plans Wednesday for Still Sucks, a new U.S. tour featuring special guests Scowl, Wargasm UK, $not, Dying Wish and Yung Gravy.

Advertisement

The Still Sucks tour kicks off April 28 in Tampa, Fla., and ends May 31 in Ontario, Calif. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Limp Bizkit plan to tour Europe following the U.S. shows.

The Still Sucks tour is in support of Limp Bizkit's album of the same name, released in October. The album features the single "Dad Vibes."

Advertisement

Here's the full list of dates for the Still Sucks tour:

April 28 - Tampa, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

April 30 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

May 3 - Norfolk, Va., at Chartway Arena

May 4 - Roanake, Va., at Berglund Center

May 6 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock Casino

May 7 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 10 - Lowell, Mass., at Tsongas Center

May 12 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 13 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

May 15 - Baltimore, Md., at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

May 18 - Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre

May 19 - Saginaw, Mich., at The Dow Event Center

May 21 - Gary, Ind., at Hard Rock Casino

May 22 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

May 24 - Kansas City, Mo., at Cable Dahmer Arena

May 26 - Loveland, Colo., at Budweiser Events Center

May 28 - Las Vegas, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

May 29 - Reno, Nev., at Reno Events Center

May 31 - Ontario, Calif., at Toyota Arena

Read More

Rolling Stones announce 60th anniversary European tour Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube 'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
Music // 1 minute ago
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
March 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar released the solo EP "Face" and a music video for the single "Honey."
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tiany win big
Music // 2 hours ago
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tiany win big
March 16 (UPI) -- Wisin & Yandel, Tainy and more were big winners at the 2022 BMI Latin Awards, which honors songwriters, composter and publishers.
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
Music // 2 hours ago
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
March 16 (UPI) -- Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, celebrated after her performance video for "Money" reached 500 million views on YouTube.
CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown leads with four nominations
Music // 2 hours ago
CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown leads with four nominations
March 16 (UPI) -- Nominees were announced for the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, with Kane Brown leading the pack with four nominations.
Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a new preview of its music video for "Maniac," the title track from its EP "Oddinary."
Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards
March 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in April.
Stray Kids are 'going crazy' in 'Maniac' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids are 'going crazy' in 'Maniac' music video teaser
March 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a preview of its music video for "Maniac," the title track from its EP "Oddinary."
Latin AMAs: Christian Nodal to be honored with Extraordinary Evolution Award
Music // 2 days ago
Latin AMAs: Christian Nodal to be honored with Extraordinary Evolution Award
March 14 (UPI) -- Christian Nodal is set to be honored at the seventh annual Latin American Music Awards on April 21 with the Extraordinary Evolution Award.
Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Music // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
March 14 (UPI) -- Country star Dolly Parton announced on Monday that she wants to be taken out of consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Rolling Stones announce 60th anniversary European tour
Music // 2 days ago
Rolling Stones announce 60th anniversary European tour
March 14 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones announced on Monday a new, European summer tour in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement