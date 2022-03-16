Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April

March 16 (UPI) -- Limp Bizkit is going on tour in 2022.
The rock band shared plans Wednesday for Still Sucks, a new U.S. tour featuring special guests Scowl, Wargasm UK, $not, Dying Wish and Yung Gravy.
|Advertisement
March 16 (UPI) -- Limp Bizkit is going on tour in 2022. The rock band shared plans Wednesday for Still Sucks, a new U.S. tour featuring special guests Scowl, Wargasm UK, $not, Dying Wish and Yung Gravy.
March 16 (UPI) -- Limp Bizkit is going on tour in 2022.
The rock band shared plans Wednesday for Still Sucks, a new U.S. tour featuring special guests Scowl, Wargasm UK, $not, Dying Wish and Yung Gravy.
The Still Sucks tour kicks off April 28 in Tampa, Fla., and ends May 31 in Ontario, Calif. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Limp Bizkit plan to tour Europe following the U.S. shows.
The Still Sucks tour is in support of Limp Bizkit's album of the same name, released in October. The album features the single "Dad Vibes."
Here's the full list of dates for the Still Sucks tour:
April 28 - Tampa, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
April 30 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
May 3 - Norfolk, Va., at Chartway Arena
May 4 - Roanake, Va., at Berglund Center
May 6 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock Casino
May 7 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
May 10 - Lowell, Mass., at Tsongas Center
May 12 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
May 13 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
May 15 - Baltimore, Md., at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
May 18 - Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre
May 19 - Saginaw, Mich., at The Dow Event Center
May 21 - Gary, Ind., at Hard Rock Casino
May 22 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center
May 24 - Kansas City, Mo., at Cable Dahmer Arena
May 26 - Loveland, Colo., at Budweiser Events Center
May 28 - Las Vegas, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
May 29 - Reno, Nev., at Reno Events Center
May 31 - Ontario, Calif., at Toyota Arena