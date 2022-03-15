Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser

March 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a new preview of its video for the song "Maniac" on Tuesday.

The "Maniac" teaser shows the members of Stray Kids push their physical limits, including leaping from building to building.

Stray Kids released a teaser for "Maniac" on Monday that shows the members dance as they sing about "going crazy."

"Maniac" is the title track from Stray Kids' forthcoming EP, Oddinary. The mini album also features the songs "Lonely St.," "Venom," "Charmer," "Freeze," "Waiting for Us" and "Muddy Water."

Stray Kids shared a track teaser for "Lonely St." last week.

The group will release Oddinary on Friday. The EP will mark Stray Kids' first release since the album Noeasy in August.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2018.