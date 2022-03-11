Trending
March 11, 2022 / 7:52 AM

Madonna releases new remix to classic 'Frozen' with Fireboy DML, Sickick

By Wade Sheridan
Madonna has released a music video for her new remix of "Frozen" featuring Fireboy DML. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Madonna has revived her 1998 hit "Frozen" with a new remix of the song from Sickick that features Fireboy DML.

Madonna also released a music video for the track on Friday featuring Fireboy DML. The music icon dons a leather outfit with fishnet stockings in the clip and smokes.

The singer is given a black and blue backdrop in the video before Freboy DML arrives with fiery imagery.

"How can life be what you want it to be?/ You're frozen/ When your heart's not open," Madonna sings.

"Madonna vs. Sickick - Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Audiomack and Pandora.

The original "Frozen" appeared on Madonna's album Ray of Light. Madonna last released the album Madame X in 2019.

