Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 11, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Jay Park shares playful 'Ganadara' music video featuring IU

By Annie Martin

March 11 (UPI) -- Jay Park is back with new music.

The 34-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "Ganadara" featuring IU on Friday.

Advertisement

The playful "Ganadara" video opens with Park calling IU about the music video. When IU doesn't show up on set, Park improvises with a mannequin and cardboard cutout of the singer.

IU eventually shows up to film with Park.

"Ganadara" is Park's first release on his More Vision record label, which he founded earlier this month. The song is his first since "To Life," released in January.

Park is a Korean-American singer who came to fame with the South Korean boy band 2PM. He left the group in 2009 and has since released five solo albums.

Park's most recent album, The Road Less Traveled, was released in June 2019.

Read More

BTS returns for first live concert in South Korea since 2019 (G)I-dle share explosive 'Tomboy' music video teaser Stray Kids fall down in 'Lonely St.' track teaser video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bobbie Nelson, musician and Willie Nelson's sister, dies at 91
Music // 1 hour ago
Bobbie Nelson, musician and Willie Nelson's sister, dies at 91
March 11 (UPI) -- Bobbie Nelson, a singer and musician who performed with the Willie Nelson and Family band, died Thursday at age 91.
Alan Jackson to launch 'Last Call' tour in June
Music // 2 hours ago
Alan Jackson to launch 'Last Call' tour in June
March 11 (UPI) -- Alan Jackson announced his "Last Call: One More for the Road" tour after going public with his Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease diagnosis.
Alanis Morissette offers an 'Olive Branch' in new song
Music // 2 hours ago
Alanis Morissette offers an 'Olive Branch' in new song
March 11 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette released the single "Olive Branch," her first new song of 2022.
Norman Reedus haunts Orville Peck in 'The Curse of the Blackened Eye' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Norman Reedus haunts Orville Peck in 'The Curse of the Blackened Eye' music video
March 11 (UPI) -- Orville Peck released the songs "The Curse of the Blackened Eye," "Kalahari Down," "Trample Out the Days" and "Hexie Mountains" from his album "Bronco."
The Chainsmokers let go of a relationship in 'iPad' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
The Chainsmokers let go of a relationship in 'iPad' music video
March 11 (UPI) -- The Chainsmokers released a single and music video for "iPad," a new song from their fourth studio album.
Imagine Dragons share new song 'Bones' from 'Mercury - Act 2'
Music // 4 hours ago
Imagine Dragons share new song 'Bones' from 'Mercury - Act 2'
March 11 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons released "Bones," the first single to debut from their album "Mercury - Act 2."
Adele concert special to air March 20 on NBC
Music // 5 hours ago
Adele concert special to air March 20 on NBC
March 11 (UPI) -- "An Audience with Adele," a new concert special featuring "Easy on Me" singer Adele, is coming to NBC.
Madonna releases new remix to classic 'Frozen' with Fireboy DML, Sickick
Music // 6 hours ago
Madonna releases new remix to classic 'Frozen' with Fireboy DML, Sickick
March 11 (UPI) -- Madonna has revived her 1998 hit "Frozen" with a new remix of the song from Sickick that features Fireboy DML.
(G)I-dle share explosive 'Tomboy' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
(G)I-dle share explosive 'Tomboy' music video teaser
March 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars (G)I-dle released a preview of their video for "Tomboy," the title track from their album "I Never Die."
Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards
March 10 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" actor Anthony Mackie will host the CMT Music Awards in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards
'WWE 2K22': Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, others announced as DLC characters
'WWE 2K22': Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, others announced as DLC characters
Emilio Delgado, longtime 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 81
Emilio Delgado, longtime 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 81
Samuel L. Jackson calls 'Ptolemy Grey' an Alzheimer's fairy tale
Samuel L. Jackson calls 'Ptolemy Grey' an Alzheimer's fairy tale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement