The Chainsmokers let go of a relationship in 'iPad' music video

1/5

The Chainsmokers released a single and music video for "iPad," a new song from their fourth studio album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Chainsmokers are back with new music. The music duo, consisting of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, released a single and music video for the song "iPad" on Friday. Advertisement

The "iPad" video shows Taggart wander the streets of New York as he struggles to let go of a bad relationship.

"We wrote this song when i felt like i didn't have anyone to talk to. it wasn't that i didn't have anyone that would listen, but i had reached a level of cognitive dissonance that i felt was unexplainable," Taggart wrote Thursday on Instagram.

"i don't keep a journal so writing this song and the others on this album (and past albums) is my opportunity to organize my thoughts," he said. "we feel really lucky we get to do it in song form and that you are willing to listen. it's helped us a lot, so thank you."

"iPad" is the second single to debut from The Chainsmokers' forthcoming fourth studio album. The duo released the song "High" in January.

Advertisement

The Chainsmokers released their third album, World War Joy, in December 2019.