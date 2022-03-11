Bobbie Nelson, musician and Willie Nelson's sister, dies at 91

Willie Nelson confirmed the death of his sister, singer and musician Bobbie Nelson, in a post Thursday on Instagram. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Singer and musician Bobbie Nelson has died. Nelson, a longtime bandmate of her brother, country music star Willie Nelson, died Thursday at age 91. Advertisement

Willie Nelson, 88, shared the news in a post on Instagram. In a statement, the family said Nelson died peacefully Thursday morning while surrounded by loved ones.

"Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie's band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives," the family said.

Singer Margo Price was among those to send love to the Nelson family in the comments.

Advertisement

"loved watching you and Bobbie play together... sending love to you and the family band," Price wrote.

Nelson performed with the Willie Nelson and Family band for more than 50 years. She and Willie Nelson also released albums and books as a duo, including the memoir Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band.

"When we get into the music, something happens," Nelson told People in September 2020. "There's magic between me and Willie."

Willie Nelson often referred to Nelson as his "little sister," even though she was two years his elder.

"My little sister was always on the piano doing great music," Willie Nelson said on Today in November 2020. "I would sit there on the piano stool beside her and try to figure out what the hell she was doing ... Sister Bobbie is 10 times a better musician than I am."

Nelson released her first and only solo album, Audiobiography, in 2017. The album features piano instrumentals.