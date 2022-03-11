Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 11, 2022 / 12:15 PM

Alan Jackson to launch 'Last Call' tour in June

By Annie Martin
1/5
Alan Jackson to launch 'Last Call' tour in June
Alan Jackson announced his "Last Call: One More for the Road" tour after going public with his Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease diagnosis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Alan Jackson is going on tour in 2022.

The 63-year-old country music singer announced Last Call: One More for the Road, a new North American tour, on Friday.

Advertisement

Jackson will kick off the Last Call tour June 24 in Biloxi, Miss., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Jackson's fan club to begin March 15 at 10 a.m.

The tour will be Jackson's first since going public about his struggle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition. Jackson said on Today in September that he was diagnosed with the disease 10 years ago.

Advertisement

"It's getting more and more obvious. I know I'm stumbling around on stage. Now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable," the singer said.

"It's not going to kill me -- it's not deadly," he added. "But it's related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson's disease."

Jackson released his 21st studio album, Where Have You Gone, in May 2021.

Here's the full list of dates for the Last Call: One More for the Road tour:

June 24 - Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 25 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

July 29 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

July 30 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

Aug. 12 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

Aug. 13 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aug. 26 - Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 27 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Sept. 10 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 16 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Sept. 17 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Sept. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

Advertisement

Oct. 1 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Oct. 7 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Read More

Alan Jackson shares struggle with degenerative nerve condition Norman Reedus haunts Orville Peck in 'The Curse of the Blackened Eye' music video Adele concert special to air March 20 on NBC What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bobbie Nelson, musician and Willie Nelson's sister, dies at 91
Music // 17 minutes ago
Bobbie Nelson, musician and Willie Nelson's sister, dies at 91
March 11 (UPI) -- Bobbie Nelson, a singer and musician who performed with the Willie Nelson and Family band, died Thursday at age 91.
Alanis Morissette offers an 'Olive Branch' in new song
Music // 1 hour ago
Alanis Morissette offers an 'Olive Branch' in new song
March 11 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette released the single "Olive Branch," her first new song of 2022.
Norman Reedus haunts Orville Peck in 'The Curse of the Blackened Eye' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Norman Reedus haunts Orville Peck in 'The Curse of the Blackened Eye' music video
March 11 (UPI) -- Orville Peck released the songs "The Curse of the Blackened Eye," "Kalahari Down," "Trample Out the Days" and "Hexie Mountains" from his album "Bronco."
The Chainsmokers let go of a relationship in 'iPad' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
The Chainsmokers let go of a relationship in 'iPad' music video
March 11 (UPI) -- The Chainsmokers released a single and music video for "iPad," a new song from their fourth studio album.
Imagine Dragons share new song 'Bones' from 'Mercury - Act 2'
Music // 3 hours ago
Imagine Dragons share new song 'Bones' from 'Mercury - Act 2'
March 11 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons released "Bones," the first single to debut from their album "Mercury - Act 2."
Adele concert special to air March 20 on NBC
Music // 3 hours ago
Adele concert special to air March 20 on NBC
March 11 (UPI) -- "An Audience with Adele," a new concert special featuring "Easy on Me" singer Adele, is coming to NBC.
Madonna releases new remix to classic 'Frozen' with Fireboy DML, Sickick
Music // 5 hours ago
Madonna releases new remix to classic 'Frozen' with Fireboy DML, Sickick
March 11 (UPI) -- Madonna has revived her 1998 hit "Frozen" with a new remix of the song from Sickick that features Fireboy DML.
(G)I-dle share explosive 'Tomboy' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
(G)I-dle share explosive 'Tomboy' music video teaser
March 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars (G)I-dle released a preview of their video for "Tomboy," the title track from their album "I Never Die."
Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards
March 10 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" actor Anthony Mackie will host the CMT Music Awards in April.
Florence + the Machine to release 'Dance Fever' album in May
Music // 1 day ago
Florence + the Machine to release 'Dance Fever' album in May
March 10 (UPI) -- Florence + the Machine released a single and music video for "My Love," a new single from its album "Dance Fever."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards
Emilio Delgado, longtime 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 81
Emilio Delgado, longtime 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 81
Samuel L. Jackson calls 'Ptolemy Grey' an Alzheimer's fairy tale
Samuel L. Jackson calls 'Ptolemy Grey' an Alzheimer's fairy tale
'WWE 2K22': Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, others announced as DLC characters
'WWE 2K22': Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, others announced as DLC characters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement