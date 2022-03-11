Alan Jackson to launch 'Last Call' tour in June

1/5

Alan Jackson announced his "Last Call: One More for the Road" tour after going public with his Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease diagnosis.

March 11 (UPI) -- Alan Jackson is going on tour in 2022. The 63-year-old country music singer announced Last Call: One More for the Road, a new North American tour, on Friday. Advertisement

Jackson will kick off the Last Call tour June 24 in Biloxi, Miss., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Jackson's fan club to begin March 15 at 10 a.m.

The tour will be Jackson's first since going public about his struggle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition. Jackson said on Today in September that he was diagnosed with the disease 10 years ago.

"It's getting more and more obvious. I know I'm stumbling around on stage. Now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable," the singer said.

"It's not going to kill me -- it's not deadly," he added. "But it's related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson's disease."

Jackson released his 21st studio album, Where Have You Gone, in May 2021.

Here's the full list of dates for the Last Call: One More for the Road tour:

June 24 - Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 25 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

July 29 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

July 30 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

Aug. 12 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

Aug. 13 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aug. 26 - Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 27 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Sept. 10 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 16 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Sept. 17 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Sept. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

Oct. 1 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Oct. 7 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena