March 10, 2022 / 1:37 PM

(G)I-dle share explosive 'Tomboy' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

March 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview of their video for the song "Tomboy" on Thursday.

The "Tomboy" teaser is presented as a film trailer. The members are seen pulling up to a movie theater before throwing a lighter to cause a huge explosion.

"Tomboy" is the title track from (G)I-dle's forthcoming debut studio album, I Never Die. The album also features the songs "Don't Stop," "Villain Dies," "Already," "Polaroid," "Escape," "Liar" and "My Bag."

(G)I-dle shared a track video for "My Bag" on Monday.

(G)I-dle will share another music video teaser and a poster ahead of I Never Die's release March 14.

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group is signed to Cube and made its debut in 2018.

