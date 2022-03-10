Trending
March 10, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Florence + the Machine to release 'Dance Fever' album in May

By Annie Martin
1/5
Florence + the Machine released a single and music video for "My Love," a new single from its album "Dance Fever." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Florence + the Machine will return with new music in May.

The band said Thursday that it will release its fifth studio album, Dance Fever, on May 13.

Florence + the Machine said on Instagram that Dance Fever will tell "a fairytale in 14 songs."

Florence + the Machine also released a single and music video for the song "My Love." The video shows Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch perform for a room of people frozen in time.

Dance Fever also features the singles "King" and "Heaven is Here." The album is Florence + the Machine's first since High as Hope, released in 2018.

Dance Fever was inspired by "the tragic heroines of pre-Raphaelite art, the gothic fiction of Carmen Maria Machado and Julia Armfield, the visceral wave of folk horror film from The Wicker Man and The Witch to Midsommar," according to a press release.

Welch produced Dance Fever with Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals. The album was recorded in London during the COVID-19 pandemic.

