March 10, 2022 / 10:50 AM

Elton John, Stevie Wonder celebrate life, love in 'Finish Line' video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Elton John and Stevie Wonder released a music video for "Finish Line," a song from John's album "The Lockdown Sessions." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Elton John and Stevie Wonder are back with a new music video.

John, 74, and Wonder, 71, released a video for the song "Finish Line" on Thursday.

The "Finish Line" video features photos and footage from throughout the years that celebrate life and love, including of John and Wonder performing.

John and Wonder previously collaborated on the 1985 charity single "That's What Friends Are For."

"Finish Line" appears on John's album The Lockdown Sessions, released in October. The album was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic and features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, Miley Cyrus and other artists.

John said in an interview with Billboard in October that "Finish Line" makes him feel "joyous" about how far he's come in life.

"I've been through so many down periods in my life," the singer said. "I'm now in a 28-year-old relationship. I have two beautiful children. Of course, I'm going to feel good by hearing this song because I have had redemption and I have now a wonderful life and I lead a good life."

"This song really makes me feel very proud of who I've become, proud of working with someone like Stevie," he added.

John's Elton John AIDS Foundation will hold its annual Academy Awards viewing party this month. Lady Gaga, Eric McCormack and Billy Porter will host the event March 27 in Los Angeles.

