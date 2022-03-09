Trending
Music
March 9, 2022 / 12:19 PM

Wayne Kramer announces We Are All MC5 tour, new album

By Wade Sheridan

March 9 (UPI) -- Wayne Kramer, the guitarist and co-founder of MC5, has announced a new spring tour for the group under the name We Are All MC5.

The "Heavy Lifting" tour, named after a new song Kramer teased on Wednesday that features Tom Morello, will run throughout May.

Kramer will be joined by singer Brad Brooks, drummer Stephen Perkins of Jane's Addiction, bassist Vicki Randle who worked with Mavis Staples and guitarist Stevie Salas who worked with David Bowie.

A new MC5 album will also be released in 2022 with Bob Ezrin serving as producer.

MC5 was among the musical artists nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in February. A shortlist of inductees will be announced in May with a ceremony honoring set to take place in the fall.

Here is the full list of dates for the "Heavy Lifting" tour

May 5 -- Detroit, Mich., at El Club

May 6 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Thunderbird

May 7 -- Philadelphia, Pa,, Underground Arts

May 8 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Warsaw

May 12 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Harlow's

May 13 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Bimbo's 365 Club

May 14 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Roxy Theatre

May 15 -- San Diego, Calif., at Soda Bar

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Beck arrives at the Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. He is known for songs "Loser" and "Where It's At." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees Deftones bassist Sergio Vega confirms he left the band

