1/5

Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards along with Megan Thee Stallion and more. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and more are set to perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which take place on March 22. Host LL Cool J, John Legend, Jason Aldean, Charlie Puth, Måneskin and others will also be taking the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Lopez will additionally be honored with the Icon Award for her impact on pop culture.

The event will air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox and can also be heard through iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Justin Bieber holds a leading nine nominations including Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Given and for his appearance on The Kid Laroi's "Stay."

Olivia Rodrigo has earned eight nominations followed by Doja Cat and Giveon with seven nominations.

Moments from John Legend's career