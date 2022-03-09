Trending
Music
March 9, 2022 / 10:08 AM

Deftones bassist Sergio Vega confirms he left the band

By Annie Martin

March 9 (UPI) -- Deftones bassist Sergio Vega has left the band.

The 51-year-old musician explained in a video Tuesday on Instagram why he left the group after more than 10 years.

Vega said he felt the need to "clear the air" after the Deftones shared a new photo on Spotify that didn't include him.

In his video, Vega recalled how he joined the Deftones following bassist Chi Cheng's car crash in 2008 and said he was told that "similarly to [keyboardist] Frank [Delgado] I will be brought in over time to become an official member."

"I had worked with the band for 12 years, and at the start of every album cycle, I asked about becoming an official member, but the contract would be improved instead," the musician said.

Vega said "COVID was a breaking point for a lot of people" and that he started questioning his place in the band and the future he wanted for his career.

"Our respective management had a conversation to discuss a new contract, and they offered me the same deal. At that point, it was clear there was no opportunity for growth for me. So I declined the offer," he said. "And then I call the guys immediately to see where the miscommunication was to resolve it. But there was no response."

"A couple of days later, I received an e-mail from their lawyer that their offer was withdrawn, and that they wished me the best. So I left the band early last year, and since then I've been focused on my band Quicksand, as well as working as a producer and writer for other artists and projects," he added.

Vega ended his video by thanking the Deftones' "amazing fan base" and his former band mates, Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham and Frank Delgado.

"I want you to know that I appreciate all the years we spent together: writing, performing, being taken into your worlds," he said. "I learned a lot from each one of you, when you brought me in, you created a new sense of passion for music that I will always cherish and carry with me. You truly changed my life."

The Deftones last released the album Ohms in September 2020. The band will kick off a new North American tour April 14 in Portland, Ore.

