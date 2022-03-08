Eminem becomes No. 1 certified artist for singles in RIAA history

1/4

Eminem set a record in Recording Industry Association of America history after earning 73.5 million new certified units. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Eminem has become the most-certified artist for singles in Recording Industry Association of America history. The RIAA shared the news in a press release Tuesday after Eminem, 49, earned 73.5 million new certified units. Advertisement

With the new Gold & Platinum Program certifications, Eminem has now earned 227.5 million RIAA awards in his career -- 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications.

Curtain Call: The Hits has been certified as Eminem's third Diamond album. The rapper now has six RIAA Diamond awards -- three albums and three singles -- and is one of seven artists in any genre or era with three or more Diamond Album awards.

"These awards recognize Eminem's unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years. With today's announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program's history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments," RIAA chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said. "Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!"

"Interscope joins Aftermath in congratulating Marshall, Paul, and the entire Shady team on this remarkable achievement. It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music. The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun," Interscope Geffen A&M vice chairman Steve Berman added.

Advertisement

The RIAA created the Gold & Platinum Awards program in 1958 to honor artists and create a standard to measure the commercial success of a sound recording.

Eminem released Curtain Call: The Hits, a greatest hits album, in 2005, while his most recent album, Music to Be Murdered By, was released in January 2020. His hit singles include "The Real Slim Shady" and "Lose Yourself."

The rapper performed at Super Bowl LVI with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige in February.