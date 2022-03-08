Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 8, 2022 / 12:50 PM

Eminem becomes No. 1 certified artist for singles in RIAA history

By Annie Martin
1/4
Eminem becomes No. 1 certified artist for singles in RIAA history
Eminem set a record in Recording Industry Association of America history after earning 73.5 million new certified units. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Eminem has become the most-certified artist for singles in Recording Industry Association of America history.

The RIAA shared the news in a press release Tuesday after Eminem, 49, earned 73.5 million new certified units.

Advertisement

With the new Gold & Platinum Program certifications, Eminem has now earned 227.5 million RIAA awards in his career -- 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications.

Curtain Call: The Hits has been certified as Eminem's third Diamond album. The rapper now has six RIAA Diamond awards -- three albums and three singles -- and is one of seven artists in any genre or era with three or more Diamond Album awards.

"These awards recognize Eminem's unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years. With today's announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program's history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments," RIAA chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said. "Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!"

"Interscope joins Aftermath in congratulating Marshall, Paul, and the entire Shady team on this remarkable achievement. It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music. The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun," Interscope Geffen A&M vice chairman Steve Berman added.

Advertisement

The RIAA created the Gold & Platinum Awards program in 1958 to honor artists and create a standard to measure the commercial success of a sound recording.

Eminem released Curtain Call: The Hits, a greatest hits album, in 2005, while his most recent album, Music to Be Murdered By, was released in January 2020. His hit singles include "The Real Slim Shady" and "Lose Yourself."

The rapper performed at Super Bowl LVI with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige in February.

Read More

Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd wear coordinating looks at ACM Awards Colton Underwood thinks 'Bachelor' could do more to support former stars What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mandy Moore releases 'In Real Life' ahead of new album
Music // 3 hours ago
Mandy Moore releases 'In Real Life' ahead of new album
March 8 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore released "In Real Life," the lead single from her forthcoming album of the same name.
Winner's Seungyoon shares 'Born to Love You' visual film
Music // 1 day ago
Winner's Seungyoon shares 'Born to Love You' visual film
March 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Seungyoon released a visual film for his fourth solo single, "Born to Love You."
Lady Gaga reschedules 'Chromatica Ball' tour for summer 2022
Music // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga reschedules 'Chromatica Ball' tour for summer 2022
March 7 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will kick off her "Chromatica Ball" stadium tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, in July.
Maren Morris to launch 'Humble Quest' tour in June
Music // 1 day ago
Maren Morris to launch 'Humble Quest' tour in June
March 7 (UPI) -- Maren Morris will perform across North America on her "Humble Quest" tour featuring Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly and other artists.
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa tease new song out Friday
Music // 1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa tease new song out Friday
March 7 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have teamed up on a new single slated for release March 11.
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
Music // 3 days ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
March 5 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie musical "Encanto" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a seventh week.
Super Junior share winter version of 'Callin' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Super Junior share winter version of 'Callin' music video
March 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Super Junior released a new music video for "Callin," the title track from its single album "The Road: Winter for Spring."
Charli XCX was 'honored' to write song for Britney Spears: 'What a queen'
Music // 4 days ago
Charli XCX was 'honored' to write song for Britney Spears: 'What a queen'
March 4 (UPI) -- Charli XCX discussed writing a song for Britney Spears' album "Britney Jean" and explained why she didn't appear on the "Slumber Party" remix.
Stars with Las Vegas residencies in 2022
Music // 4 days ago
Stars with Las Vegas residencies in 2022
March 4 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers just announced a Las Vegas residency, joining Katy Perry, Silk Sonic, Usher, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and more in the "Entertainment Capital of the World."
Dominic Fike, Zendaya release 'Elliot's Song' from 'Euphoria'
Music // 4 days ago
Dominic Fike, Zendaya release 'Elliot's Song' from 'Euphoria'
March 4 (UPI) -- Dominic Fike and Zendaya, who play Elliot and Rue on "Euphoria," released the song "Elliot's Song" from the HBO series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement