Music
March 7, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Winner's Seungyoon shares 'Born to Love You' visual film

By Annie Martin

March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Seungyoon is gearing up to release a new solo single.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, born Kang Seung-yoon, shared a visual film for the song, "Born to Love You," on Monday.

The video shows Seungyoon walking in a rocky, remote landscape. The singer wears an all-white outfit.

Seungyoon previously released a title poster for "Born to Love You" that shows him wearing an open jacket.

"Born to Love You" features lyrics by Treasure member Bang Ye-dam and is composed by Bang, Rovin and LeeSS. Seungyoon will release the song March 14.

"Born to Love You" is Seungyoon's fourth solo single after "Iyah," "Stealer" and "Wild and Young."

Seungyoon is a member of the boy band Winner, which also consists of Jinwoo, Seunghoon and Mino. The group is signed to YG and released its third studio album, Remember, in April 2020.

