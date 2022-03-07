Trending
Music
March 7, 2022 / 9:13 AM

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa tease new song out Friday

By Annie Martin
Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Dua Lipa on a new single slated for release March 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have teamed up on new music.

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, and Lipa, 26, teased a new single together Sunday on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo of four cakes featuring her and Lipa's faces.

"3/11 @dualipa," she captioned the post.

Lipa responded in the comments with cherry and lemon emojis.

Lipa also posted a clip from the song on her own account.

"Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit," Megan Thee Stallion can be heard rapping.

Megan Thee Stallion said in an interview with E! News in February that she has a collaboration with someone on the way.

"The next thing y'all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before," she said. "The next thing is going to be fire."

Megan Thee Stallion last released the single "Lick" with Shenseea in January, while Lipa released the "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)" with Elton John in August 2021.

Lipa launched her Future Nostalgia tour in February in support of her 2020 album of the same name. She said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February that the success of the album has been "mind-blowing."

