Music
March 7, 2022 / 11:58 AM

Maren Morris to launch 'Humble Quest' tour in June

By Annie Martin
Maren Morris will perform across North America on her "Humble Quest" tour featuring Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly and other artists. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Maren Morris is going on tour in 2022.

The 31-year-old country music singer shared plans for Humble Quest, a new North American tour, on Monday.

Morris will be joined by special guests Ruston Kelly, The Lone Bellow, Joy Oladukun, Natalie Hemby, Brent Cobb and Brittney Spencer on various dates of the tour.

The Humble Quest tour kicks off June 9 in Raleigh, N.C., and comes to a close Dec. 2 in Nashville.

"Oh, how I've missed you. I can't wait to see you out under the stars..." Morris wrote on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Morris' fan club to begin Tuesday.

Humble Quest is the name of Morris' forthcoming third studio album, which is slated for release March 25. The album features the single "Circles Around This Town."

Here's the full list of dates for the Humble Quest tour:

June 9 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

June 10 - Asheville, N.C., at Rabbit Rabbit

June 11 - Norfolk, Va., at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

June 16 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 17 - Wilmington, N.C., at Riverfront Park Amphitheater

June 18 - Atlanta, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 23 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC Performing Arts Center

June 24 - Columbus, Ohio, at Kemba Live!

June 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Icon Music Center Festival Stage

July 7 - Bridgeport, Conn., at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 8 - Boston, at Leader Bank Pavilion

July 9 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 14 - Philadelphia, at TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE Outdoors

July 16 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 21 - Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

July 29 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 4 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 5 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 6 - Detroit, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Chicago, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 11 - St. Louis, at Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind., at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 13 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at BMO Harris Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Vail, Colo., at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, at TBA

Aug. 19 - Boise, Idaho, at Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 20 - Missoula, Mont., at Big Sky Brewing Co.

Aug. 23 - Walla Walla, Wash., at Wine Country Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Seattle, at King Country's Marymoor Park

Aug. 28 - Portland, Ore., at McMenamins Edgefield

Sept. 15 - Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 16 - San Diego, at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 17 - Berkeley, Calif., at Greek Theatre

Sept. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, at Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 19 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 - Minneapolis, at The Armory

Oct. 28 - Dallas, at Irving Music Factory

Dec. 2 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

