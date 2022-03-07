Maren Morris to launch 'Humble Quest' tour in June

March 7 (UPI) -- Maren Morris is going on tour in 2022.
The 31-year-old country music singer shared plans for Humble Quest, a new North American tour, on Monday.
Morris will be joined by special guests Ruston Kelly, The Lone Bellow, Joy Oladukun, Natalie Hemby, Brent Cobb and Brittney Spencer on various dates of the tour.
The Humble Quest tour kicks off June 9 in Raleigh, N.C., and comes to a close Dec. 2 in Nashville.
"Oh, how I've missed you. I can't wait to see you out under the stars..." Morris wrote on Instagram.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Morris' fan club to begin Tuesday.
Humble Quest is the name of Morris' forthcoming third studio album, which is slated for release March 25. The album features the single "Circles Around This Town."
Here's the full list of dates for the Humble Quest tour:
June 9 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
June 10 - Asheville, N.C., at Rabbit Rabbit
June 11 - Norfolk, Va., at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
June 16 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 17 - Wilmington, N.C., at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
June 18 - Atlanta, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 23 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC Performing Arts Center
June 24 - Columbus, Ohio, at Kemba Live!
June 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Icon Music Center Festival Stage
July 7 - Bridgeport, Conn., at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 8 - Boston, at Leader Bank Pavilion
July 9 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 14 - Philadelphia, at TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE Outdoors
July 16 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
July 21 - Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
July 29 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall
Aug. 4 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 5 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 6 - Detroit, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 - Chicago, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 11 - St. Louis, at Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind., at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 13 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at BMO Harris Pavilion
Aug. 16 - Vail, Colo., at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, at TBA
Aug. 19 - Boise, Idaho, at Idaho Botanical Garden
Aug. 20 - Missoula, Mont., at Big Sky Brewing Co.
Aug. 23 - Walla Walla, Wash., at Wine Country Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Seattle, at King Country's Marymoor Park
Aug. 28 - Portland, Ore., at McMenamins Edgefield
Sept. 15 - Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept. 16 - San Diego, at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
Sept. 17 - Berkeley, Calif., at Greek Theatre
Sept. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, at Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 19 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 - Minneapolis, at The Armory
Oct. 28 - Dallas, at Irving Music Factory
Dec. 2 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena