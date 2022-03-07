Lady Gaga reschedules 'Chromatica Ball' tour for summer 2022

March 7 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is going on tour in 2022.
The 35-year-old singer and actress announced the rescheduled dates for her Chromatica Ball stadium tour Monday.
Lady Gaga will kick off the tour July 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and bring the venture to a close Sept. 10 in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Friday in Arnhem and London and March 14 in the other cities.
Lady Gaga originally planned to launch the Chromatica Ball tour in 2022 but postponed the shows twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour is in support of Lady Gaga's album Chromatica, released in May 2020. The album features the singles "Stupid Love," "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, "911" and "Free Woman."
Here's the full list of dates for the Chromatica Ball tour:
July 17 - Düsseldorf, Germany, at Merkur Spiel-Arena
July 21 - Stockholm, at Friends Arena
July 24 - Paris, at Stade de France
July 26 - Arnhem, Netherlands, at GelreDome
July 29 - London, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 30 - London, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aug. 6 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
Aug. 8 - Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park
Aug. 11 - East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife Stadium
Aug. 15 - Chicago, at Wrigley Field
Aug. 18 - Boston, at Fenway Park
Aug. 23 - Dallas, at Globe Life Field
Aug. 26 - Atlanta, at Truist Park
Sept. 8 - San Francisco, at Oracle Park
Sept. 9 - Los Angeles, at Dodger Stadium
Lady Gaga will introduce the EE Rising Star segment at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday. She will also co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on March 27.