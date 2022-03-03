Trending
March 3, 2022 / 11:29 AM

The Weeknd to launch 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour in July

By Annie Martin
The Weeknd shared dates for the North American leg of his "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour with Doja Cat. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is going on tour in 2022.

The 32-year-old singer shared dates Thursday for the North American leg of his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour with Doja Cat.

The Weeknd will kick off the tour July 8 in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, and bring the dates to a close Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.

The singer will announce dates for Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

The After Hours Til Dawn tour is in support of The Weeknd's albums After Hours, released in March 2020, and Dawn FM, released in January. The tour will be the singer's "most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums."

Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of the After Hours Til Dawn tour:

July 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

July 14 - Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field

July 16 - New York, N.Y., at MetLife Stadium

July 21 - Boston, at Gillette Stadium

July 24 - Chicago, at Soldier Field

July 27 - Detroit, at Ford Field

July 30 - Washington, D.C., at FedEx Field

Aug. 4 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 6 - Miami, Fla., at Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 11 - Atlanta, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 14 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

Aug. 18 - Denver, at Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 23 - Vancouver, B.C., at BC Place

Aug. 25 - Seattle, at Lumen Field

Aug. 27 - San Francisco, at Levi's Stadium

Aug. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium

