March 2, 2022 / 2:03 PM

Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Face' track list, 'spoiler' teaser

By Annie Martin
Solar (second from left), pictured with Mamamoo, released a track list and "spoiler" teaser for her debut solo EP, "Face." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Solar is gearing up to release her debut solo EP.

The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a track list for the mini album, Face, on Wednesday.

Face will feature the title track "Honey" and four other songs, "Raw," "Chap Chap," "Big Booty" and "Zinggle Zinggle."

Solar also shared a "spoiler" teaser for the EP that shows her blowing a kiss.

Solar previously shared a release schedule for Face. She will share new concept photos, video teasers and a highlight medley leading up to the EP's official release March 16.

The singer previously released the solo single album Spit It Out in April 2020.

Mamamoo also consists of Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group is signed to RBW and last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September.

