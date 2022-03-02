Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 2, 2022 / 10:22 AM

Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future to headline Rolling Loud 2022

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future to headline Rolling Loud 2022
Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, is headlining the Rolling Loud festival along with Kendrick Lamar and Future. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, Kendrick Lamar and Future are set to headline the 2022 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

The event will take place July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium. West will take the stage on July 22 with Future performing on July 23 and Lamar on July 24.

Advertisement

Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Gunna, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Lil Tjay, Ski Mask the Slump God, City Girls, Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo and A$AP Ferg will also be performing during the festival, along with many more.

Tickets go on sale Monday starting at noon EST.

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Post Malone headlined Rolling Loud in 2021, which also featured wrestling matches from WWE.

West recently released his album Donda 2 exclusively through his musical device, the Stem Player.

Lamar recently performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent. Future last released the album High Off Life in May 2020.

Read More

Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey set for Firefly Festival Alicia Keys, Maren Morris join iHeartRadio's ' SeeHer, Hear Her' event What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

The Offspring announce new North American tour
Music // 19 hours ago
The Offspring announce new North American tour
March 1 (UPI) -- The Offspring have announced a new North American tour in support of their latest album, "Let the Bad Times Roll."
Juno Awards: Charlotte Cardin, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd lead nominees
Music // 20 hours ago
Juno Awards: Charlotte Cardin, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd lead nominees
March 1 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2022 Juno Awards were announced with Charlotte Cardin leading all artists with six nominations, followed by Justin Bieber and The Weeknd with five.
Monsta X's Kihyun shares 'Voyager x Somewhere' mood sampler
Music // 21 hours ago
Monsta X's Kihyun shares 'Voyager x Somewhere' mood sampler
March 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kihyun released a new teaser for his debut solo single album, "Voyager."
Jonas Brothers land five-night Las Vegas residency
Music // 21 hours ago
Jonas Brothers land five-night Las Vegas residency
March 1 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will perform five shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in June.
Alicia Keys, Maren Morris join iHeartRadio's ' SeeHer, Hear Her' event
Music // 22 hours ago
Alicia Keys, Maren Morris join iHeartRadio's ' SeeHer, Hear Her' event
March 1 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys, Maren Morris, Avril Lavigne will be taking part in the "iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Hear: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture" event on March 8, which represents International Women's Day.
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 4 days ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth-consecutive week.
Eurovision bars Russia from 2022 competition
Music // 4 days ago
Eurovision bars Russia from 2022 competition
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Eurovision Song Contest announced Friday that it is barring Russian musicians from competing in this year's event in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
(G)I-dle share schedule for 'I Never Die' album
Music // 4 days ago
(G)I-dle share schedule for 'I Never Die' album
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars (G)I-dle will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers for their debut album, "I Never Die."
John Mayer postpones shows amid second case of COVID-19
Music // 4 days ago
John Mayer postpones shows amid second case of COVID-19
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- John Mayer rescheduled shows on his "Sob Rock" tour after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.
Bonnie Raitt releases 'Made Up Mind' ahead of new album
Music // 4 days ago
Bonnie Raitt releases 'Made Up Mind' ahead of new album
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bonnie Raitt released the new song "Made Up Mind," the first single from her album "Just Like That..."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Yellowstone: One-Fifty': Kevin Costner to host Fox Nation docuseries
'Yellowstone: One-Fifty': Kevin Costner to host Fox Nation docuseries
'Summer House' stars Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard discuss future as a couple
'Summer House' stars Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard discuss future as a couple
'Dropout' star Amanda Seyfried had to 'fall in love' with Elizabeth Holmes
'Dropout' star Amanda Seyfried had to 'fall in love' with Elizabeth Holmes
'Julia' trailer introduces Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child
'Julia' trailer introduces Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively dazzle at 'The Adam Project' premiere
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively dazzle at 'The Adam Project' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement