The Offspring announce new North American tour

Dexter Holland of The Offspring performs at the Virgin Mobile Festival in August 2008. The Offspring will be going on tour again starting in April. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
March 1 (UPI) -- The Offspring have announced a new North American tour in support of their latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll.
The Let the Bad Times Roll tour will begin on April 26 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego before it wraps up on May 22 at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee.
The Offspring will be joined by special guests Radkey and Blame My Youth on select dates.
Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.
The Offspring released Let the Bad Times Roll in April 2021. The album includes the single "Coming for You" and a new version of "Gone Away."
Here is the full list of dates for The Offspring's upcoming 'Let the Bad Times Roll' tour
April 26 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 27 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
April 29 -- Salt Lake City, Utah., at The Union Event Center
April 30 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium
May 3 -- Dallas, Texas, at South Side Ballroom
May 4 -- Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center
May 6 -- Tampa, Fla., at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
May 7 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
May 8 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Tabernacle
May 10 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
May 11 -- Baltimore, M.D., at Pier Six Pavilion
May 12 -- Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 15 -- Boston, Mass., at House of Blues
May 17 -- New York, N.Y., at Pier 17
May 18 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE
May 20 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit
May 21 -- Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 22 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at The Rave/Eagles Club