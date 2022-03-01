The Offspring announce new North American tour

1/2

Dexter Holland of The Offspring performs at the Virgin Mobile Festival in August 2008. The Offspring will be going on tour again starting in April. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The Offspring have announced a new North American tour in support of their latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll. The Let the Bad Times Roll tour will begin on April 26 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego before it wraps up on May 22 at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee. Advertisement

The Offspring will be joined by special guests Radkey and Blame My Youth on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.

The Offspring released Let the Bad Times Roll in April 2021. The album includes the single "Coming for You" and a new version of "Gone Away."

Here is the full list of dates for The Offspring's upcoming 'Let the Bad Times Roll' tour

April 26 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Advertisement

April 27 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

April 29 -- Salt Lake City, Utah., at The Union Event Center

April 30 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium

May 3 -- Dallas, Texas, at South Side Ballroom

May 4 -- Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center

May 6 -- Tampa, Fla., at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

May 7 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

May 8 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Tabernacle

May 10 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

May 11 -- Baltimore, M.D., at Pier Six Pavilion

May 12 -- Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 15 -- Boston, Mass., at House of Blues

May 17 -- New York, N.Y., at Pier 17

May 18 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE

May 20 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit

May 21 -- Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 22 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at The Rave/Eagles Club