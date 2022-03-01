Trending
March 1, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Jonas Brothers land five-night Las Vegas residency

By Annie Martin
The Jonas Brothers will perform five shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers have landed their own Las Vegas residency.

The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, will perform five shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in June.

The Jonas Brothers will kick off Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas on June 3 and perform June 4, 9, 10 and 11. Tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas," Nick Jonas tweeted.

The Jonas Brothers released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019. The group released three singles in 2021, "Leave Before You Love Me" with Marshmello, "Remember This" and "Who's in Your Head."

News of the Las Vegas residency follows the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour, which wrapped up in October. The group released the docuseries Moments Between the Moments, which featured footage from the tour, in December.

Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogate in January.

Latest Headlines

The Offspring announce new North American tour
Music // 2 minutes ago
The Offspring announce new North American tour
March 1 (UPI) -- The Offspring have announced a new North American tour in support of their latest album, "Let the Bad Times Roll."
Juno Awards: Charlotte Cardin, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd lead nominees
Music // 44 minutes ago
Juno Awards: Charlotte Cardin, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd lead nominees
March 1 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2022 Juno Awards were announced with Charlotte Cardin leading all artists with six nominations, followed by Justin Bieber and The Weeknd with five.
Monsta X's Kihyun shares 'Voyager x Somewhere' mood sampler
Music // 1 hour ago
Monsta X's Kihyun shares 'Voyager x Somewhere' mood sampler
March 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kihyun released a new teaser for his debut solo single album, "Voyager."
Alicia Keys, Maren Morris join iHeartRadio's ' SeeHer, Hear Her' event
Music // 2 hours ago
Alicia Keys, Maren Morris join iHeartRadio's ' SeeHer, Hear Her' event
March 1 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys, Maren Morris, Avril Lavigne will be taking part in the "iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Hear: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture" event on March 8, which represents International Women's Day.
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 3 days ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth-consecutive week.
Eurovision bars Russia from 2022 competition
Music // 3 days ago
Eurovision bars Russia from 2022 competition
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Eurovision Song Contest announced Friday that it is barring Russian musicians from competing in this year's event in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
(G)I-dle share schedule for 'I Never Die' album
Music // 4 days ago
(G)I-dle share schedule for 'I Never Die' album
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars (G)I-dle will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers for their debut album, "I Never Die."
John Mayer postpones shows amid second case of COVID-19
Music // 4 days ago
John Mayer postpones shows amid second case of COVID-19
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- John Mayer rescheduled shows on his "Sob Rock" tour after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.
Bonnie Raitt releases 'Made Up Mind' ahead of new album
Music // 4 days ago
Bonnie Raitt releases 'Made Up Mind' ahead of new album
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bonnie Raitt released the new song "Made Up Mind," the first single from her album "Just Like That..."
Jazmine Sullivan cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19
Music // 4 days ago
Jazmine Sullivan cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Pick Up Your Feelings" singer Jazmine Sullivan postponed shows on her "Heaux Tales" tour after testing positive for COVID-19.
