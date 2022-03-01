Trending
March 1, 2022 / 11:47 AM

Alicia Keys, Maren Morris join iHeartRadio's ' SeeHer, Hear Her' event

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Alicia Keys will be taking part in the second annual "iHeartRadio See Her Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture" alongside Maren Morris and Avril Lavigne. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys, Maren Morris, Avril Lavigne and more will be taking part in the second annual iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Hear: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture event on March 8, which represents International Women's Day.

The event comes from iHeartMedia and SeeHer, an organization that works to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment.

Keys, Morris and Lavigne will discuss their lives, careers, universal challenges and how they are using their platform to encourage other women.

The interviews will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages starting at 8 p.m. EST and will be available on demand through March 14.

iHeartMedia will begin a countdown to the event starting Tuesday across 600 iHeartMedia broadcast stations.

The countdown will culminate on March 8 with Women Take the Mic, which will feature influential female personalities hosting popular iHeartMedia radio shows throughout the day. iHeartMedia stations will also play the biggest hits from top female artists starting at 5 p.m. EST.

"More women need to feel seen, heard and represented in media, music and culture today -- which is why we're excited to partner with SeeHer on International Women's Day and beyond to share the wins and celebrate what's possible, in order to inspire a generation of young women to follow their dreams," Gayle Troberman, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia said in a statement.

"The show is all about seeing and hearing what it takes to succeed from the incredible women who are breaking the rules and breaking down the barriers in music and entertainment. It's great entertainment, it's great storytelling, and it's a rallying cry for every aspiring singer, songwriter and performer to get started," Troberman continued.

