Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 25, 2022 / 1:34 PM

(G)I-dle share schedule for 'I Never Die' album

By Annie Martin

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is sharing new details about its debut album.

The K-pop stars released a schedule for the album, I Never Die, on Friday.

Advertisement

(G)I-dle will release a track list for I Never Die on Monday, followed by a lyric poster March 1. Concept images will follow March 2, 3 and 4.

The group will release an audio snippet March 7 and music video teasers March 11 and 12.

(G)I-dle will share a poster for I Never Die on March 13. The group will release the album online March 14 and the physical version of the album March 15.

(G)I-dle announced I Never Die on Wednesday. The group shared a black and white comeback trailer for the album Thursday that showed the members standing under a spotlight.

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group is signed to Cube and made its debut in 2018.

Advertisement

Read More

Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP Treasure share 'Jikjin' dance performance video Monsta X's Kihyun shares track list for 'Voyager' solo album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

John Mayer postpones shows amid second case of COVID-19
Music // 2 hours ago
John Mayer postpones shows amid second case of COVID-19
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- John Mayer rescheduled shows on his "Sob Rock" tour after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.
Bonnie Raitt releases 'Made Up Mind' ahead of new album
Music // 3 hours ago
Bonnie Raitt releases 'Made Up Mind' ahead of new album
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bonnie Raitt released the new song "Made Up Mind," the first single from her album "Just Like That..."
Jazmine Sullivan cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19
Music // 3 hours ago
Jazmine Sullivan cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Pick Up Your Feelings" singer Jazmine Sullivan postponed shows on her "Heaux Tales" tour after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tears for Fears release new album 'Tipping Point,' perform on 'Late Show'
Music // 5 hours ago
Tears for Fears release new album 'Tipping Point,' perform on 'Late Show'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Tears for Fears released their seventh studio album on Friday titled "The Tipping Point."
Machine Gun Kelly, Willow perform 'Emo Girl' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 5 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Willow perform 'Emo Girl' on 'Late Late Show'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly joined forces with Willow to perform their new single "Emo Girl" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Music // 6 hours ago
Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny was the big winner at the 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards, taking home a leading six awards.
Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar will release concept photos, a track list and a music video teaser for her debut solo EP, "Face."
LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Music // 1 day ago
LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- LL Cool J is set to host and perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.
Treasure share 'Jikjin' dance performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Treasure share 'Jikjin' dance performance video
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a performance video for "Jikjin," the title track from its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Coldplay release Kid Cudi cover, acoustic version of 'Let Somebody Go'
Music // 2 days ago
Coldplay release Kid Cudi cover, acoustic version of 'Let Somebody Go'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Coldplay released on Wednesday a cover of Kid Cudi's hit 2008 song "Day 'N' Nite" and an acoustic version of their song "Let Somebody Go" featuring Selena Gomez through Spotify.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider is engaged
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider is engaged
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement