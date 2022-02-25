Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 25, 2022 / 9:14 AM

Tears for Fears release new album 'Tipping Point,' perform on 'Late Show'

By Wade Sheridan

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Tears for Fears released their seventh studio album on Friday titled The Tipping Point.

The 10-track album, which contains the singles "The Tipping Point," "No Small Thing" and "Break the Man," is the band's first since 2004's Everybody Loves a Happy Ending.

Advertisement

The Tipping Point is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Pandora and Deezer.

Tears for Fears celebrated the release of the new album with a virtual performance of "Break the Man" that aired Thursday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal were joined by a full band for the performance, which also included the duo singing their 1985 hit, "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."

Advertisement

Tears for Fears will be touring the United States and Britain starting May 20 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. The tour will be concluded with a performance on July 26 at Powderham Castle in England.

Read More

Dave Grohl: 'Studio 666' was harder than Foo Fighters shows Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Rock Invasion 2' tour in May What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Machine Gun Kelly, Willow perform 'Emo Girl' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Willow perform 'Emo Girl' on 'Late Late Show'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly joined forces with Willow to perform their new single "Emo Girl" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Music // 1 hour ago
Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny was the big winner at the 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards, taking home a leading six awards.
Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP
Music // 20 hours ago
Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar will release concept photos, a track list and a music video teaser for her debut solo EP, "Face."
LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Music // 23 hours ago
LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- LL Cool J is set to host and perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.
Treasure share 'Jikjin' dance performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Treasure share 'Jikjin' dance performance video
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a performance video for "Jikjin," the title track from its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Coldplay release Kid Cudi cover, acoustic version of 'Let Somebody Go'
Music // 1 day ago
Coldplay release Kid Cudi cover, acoustic version of 'Let Somebody Go'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Coldplay released on Wednesday a cover of Kid Cudi's hit 2008 song "Day 'N' Nite" and an acoustic version of their song "Let Somebody Go" featuring Selena Gomez through Spotify.
Backstreet Boys to kick off 'DNA' world tour in Las Vegas
Music // 1 day ago
Backstreet Boys to kick off 'DNA' world tour in Las Vegas
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys will perform four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in April.
Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey set for Firefly Festival
Music // 2 days ago
Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey set for Firefly Festival
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey will be headlining the 2022 Firefly Festival in Dover, Del.
Monsta X's Kihyun shares track list for 'Voyager' solo album
Music // 2 days ago
Monsta X's Kihyun shares track list for 'Voyager' solo album
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kihyun released a track list for his debut solo single album, "Voyager."
Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Rock Invasion 2' tour in May
Music // 2 days ago
Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Rock Invasion 2' tour in May
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Smashing Pumpkins will perform across the United States on the "Rock Invasion 2" tour in the spring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Uber CEO was 'Machiavellian,' 'predatory'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Uber CEO was 'Machiavellian,' 'predatory'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement