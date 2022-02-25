Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 25, 2022 / 12:16 PM

John Mayer postpones shows amid second case of COVID-19

By Annie Martin
1/5
John Mayer postpones shows amid second case of COVID-19
John Mayer rescheduled shows on his "Sob Rock" tour after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- John Mayer has postponed a number of shows amid his second case of COVID-19.

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter rescheduled four shows on his Sob Rock tour Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.

Advertisement

"Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we've already rescheduled and posted above. I'm so sorry to make you change your plans," Mayer wrote on Instagram.

"This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone's head -- mine included -- as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one's got the better of me)," he said.

Mayer promised to give fans "everything we've got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup."

Advertisement

Here's the rescheduled dates:

May 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

May 7 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

May 9 - Boston, at TD Garden

May 10 - Boston, at TD Garden

Advertisement

Mayer previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January and was unable to perform with Dead & Company at Playing in the Sand festival in Mexico.

The singer is next scheduled to perform March 11 in Las Vegas.

The Sob Rock tour is in support of Mayer's eighth studio album of the same name, released in July. The album features the singles "New Light," "I Guess I Just Feel Like," "Carry Me Away," "Last Train Home" and "Wild Blue."

Read More

Jazmine Sullivan cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19 Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022 Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bonnie Raitt releases 'Made Up Mind' ahead of new album
Music // 1 hour ago
Bonnie Raitt releases 'Made Up Mind' ahead of new album
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bonnie Raitt released the new song "Made Up Mind," the first single from her album "Just Like That..."
Jazmine Sullivan cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19
Music // 2 hours ago
Jazmine Sullivan cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Pick Up Your Feelings" singer Jazmine Sullivan postponed shows on her "Heaux Tales" tour after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tears for Fears release new album 'Tipping Point,' perform on 'Late Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Tears for Fears release new album 'Tipping Point,' perform on 'Late Show'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Tears for Fears released their seventh studio album on Friday titled "The Tipping Point."
Machine Gun Kelly, Willow perform 'Emo Girl' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 4 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Willow perform 'Emo Girl' on 'Late Late Show'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly joined forces with Willow to perform their new single "Emo Girl" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Music // 5 hours ago
Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny was the big winner at the 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards, taking home a leading six awards.
Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP
Music // 23 hours ago
Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar will release concept photos, a track list and a music video teaser for her debut solo EP, "Face."
LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Music // 1 day ago
LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- LL Cool J is set to host and perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.
Treasure share 'Jikjin' dance performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Treasure share 'Jikjin' dance performance video
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a performance video for "Jikjin," the title track from its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Coldplay release Kid Cudi cover, acoustic version of 'Let Somebody Go'
Music // 2 days ago
Coldplay release Kid Cudi cover, acoustic version of 'Let Somebody Go'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Coldplay released on Wednesday a cover of Kid Cudi's hit 2008 song "Day 'N' Nite" and an acoustic version of their song "Let Somebody Go" featuring Selena Gomez through Spotify.
Backstreet Boys to kick off 'DNA' world tour in Las Vegas
Music // 2 days ago
Backstreet Boys to kick off 'DNA' world tour in Las Vegas
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys will perform four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider is engaged
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider is engaged
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement