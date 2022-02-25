Breaking News
President Joe Biden to nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to U.S. Supreme Court
Feb. 25, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Jazmine Sullivan cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19

By Annie Martin
1/3
Jazmine Sullivan cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19
Jazmine Sullivan postponed shows on her "Heaux Tales" tour after testing positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated singer Jazmine Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter postponed shows on her Heaux Tales tour Thursday after testing positive for the virus.

"My doctor confirmed today that I'm positive with COVID. I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I'm truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you," Sullivan wrote on Instagram.

Sullivan canceled Friday's show in Los Angeles and said she will likely postpone the rest of her concerts for the week.

"We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision," the singer said.

Sullivan's team will contact ticket holders about tickets and rescheduling via e-mail once the details are sorted out.

"Thank you so much for your understanding and support and I'll be seeing you very soon," she said.

Jazmine Sullivan postponed shows on her "Heaux Tales" tour after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo by jazminesullivan/Instagram Stories
Sullivan previously canceled her tour-opening show Feb. 14 in Vancouver, B.C., due to new COVID-19 venue capacity regulations.

Sullivan is known for the singles "Need U Bad," "Bust Your Windows" and "Pick Up Your Feelings." She released her debut EP, Heaux Tales, in January 2021.

Sullivan is nominated for three awards at the Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales.

