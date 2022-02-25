Breaking News
President Joe Biden to nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to U.S. Supreme Court
Feb. 25, 2022 / 10:52 AM

Bonnie Raitt releases 'Made Up Mind' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Bonnie Raitt released the new song "Made Up Mind," the first single from her album "Just Like That..." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bonnie Raitt is back with new music.

The 72-year-old singer released the song "Made Up Mind" on Friday.

"Made Up Mind" is the lead single from Raitt's forthcoming album, Just Like That... Raitt recorded the album in Sausalito, Calif., in summer 2021 and produced it with mixing engineer Ryan Freeland.

"On this record, I wanted to stretch," Raitt said in a statement. "I always want to find songs that excite me, and what's different this time is that I've tried some styles and topics I haven't touched on before."

"I'm really aware of how lucky I am and I feel like it's my responsibility to get out there and say something fresh and new -- for me and the fans," she added. "But I need to have something to say or I won't put out a record."

Raitt will promote Just Like That... with a new tour. She will perform June 17 in Lenox, Mass., with Lucinda Williams and dates in July, August and September with Mavis Staples.

"To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can't really express," Raitt said last week on Instagram.

Just Like That... will mark Raitt's first album since Dig In Deep, released in 2016. Raitt will release Just Like That... on April 22.

