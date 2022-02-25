Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards

1/5

Bad Bunny (R), and his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, arrive at the 2021 Latin Billboard Music Awards in September 2021. Bad Bunny won a leading six awards at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards, though he did not appear at the awards show. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny was the big winner at the 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards, taking home a leading six awards. Bad Bunny, who was not present at the event Thursday at FTX Arena in Miami, won Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for El Último Tour Del Mundo, Perfect Mix of the Year for "Volví" featuring Aventura, Urban Male Artist of the Year, Uraban Song of the Year for "Dákiti" featuring Jhay Cortez and Urban Collaboration of the Year for "AM Remix" featuring Nio García and J Balvin. Advertisement

Karol G, J Balvin, Calibre 50, Camilo, CNCO, and Grupo Firme earned three awards each.

Maluma was honored with the Ídolo Global award while Paulina Rubio was honored with the Premio la Trayectoria award.

Song of the Year went to Karol G for "Bichota," Female Revelation Artist went to Ángela Aguilar and Male Revelation Artist went to El Alfa.

The full list of winners can be found on the official Premio Lo Nuestro website.