Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny was the big winner at the 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards, taking home a leading six awards.
Bad Bunny, who was not present at the event Thursday at FTX Arena in Miami, won Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for El Último Tour Del Mundo, Perfect Mix of the Year for "Volví" featuring Aventura, Urban Male Artist of the Year, Uraban Song of the Year for "Dákiti" featuring Jhay Cortez and Urban Collaboration of the Year for "AM Remix" featuring Nio García and J Balvin.